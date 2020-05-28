Novak Djokovic Posts Throwback Video After Missing Roland Garros Crowd Vibe: Watch

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought worldwide sporting activities, including professional tennis, to a standstill. Serbian star Novak Djokovic, much like fans of the sport, is also facing the brunt of lack of tennis action as he recently expressed his desire to play again by taking a nostalgic route on social media. On Wednesday, May 27, the World No.1 player took to Twitter and shared an old video of himself engaging with French Open spectators.

Also Read | French Open Postponed: As Many As 18 Events Face Cancellation Due To Scheduling Disaster

French Open postponed: Novak Djokovic misses Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic recently took to Twitter and shared a 17-second video of himself beckoning a packed Roland Garros crowd for engaging into a synchronised clapping routine with him. In his post, the 17-time Grand Slam winner also added a caption by writing that he is missing the now postponed French Open.

French Open postponed: Novak Djokovic’s synchronised clapping with crowd, watch video

Missing RG this time of the year. Un grand salut à tous les Français @rolandgarros



📹 @ndjokofan pic.twitter.com/phErofGNKT — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 27, 2020

Also Read | Roger Federer Differs From Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Over 'behind Closed Doors' Tennis

French Open postponed: New dates announced

The 2020 French Open was originally intended to be played between May 24 and June 7. However, the contagious nature of the coronavirus disease forced the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to shift the tournament to a later date. On March 17, ATP along with the French Tennis Federation revealed that playing dates have been shifted from September 20 to October 4 instead of its previously intended May-June window. The latest French Open postponed announcement means that the 124th edition of the tournament will now be played just seven days after the end of the 2020 US Open.

Novak Djokovic on-field rival Rafael Nadal will head into French Open 2020 as the title holder. The Spaniard won the 2019 edition by defeating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the final. Djokovic, on the other hand, ended his campaign with a semi-final defeat to Thiem.

Novak Djokovic house

Novak Djokovic has invested in a host of properties in Europe and North America. The Serbian tennis ace has houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth US$37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Pledge Not To Play Tennis Outdoors during Coronavirus Spain Till Advised To

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Wants To Prepare For Australian Open 2021 As His Next Tournament and Coronavirus Spain: Report

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic house estimated figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Novak Djokovic house figures.

Image credits: Novak Djokovic Twitter