How Did Daniil Medvedev Beat Novak Djokovic? ATP Tour Answers With Unique Analysis

Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic on Thursday to storm into the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals 2020 event. The 24-year-old Russian registered a 6-3, 6-3 straight-sets win over the 17-time Grand Slam champion and the reigning Australian Open winner. Medvedev will now face Diego Schwartzman on Friday, November 20.

ATP Finals 2020: Daniil Medvedev defeats Novak Djokovic

Is Daniil your pick to go all the way?



🇷🇺 @DaniilMedwed has qualified for the semi-finals after defeating Djokovic 6-3, 6-3! #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/eFhi48TB8R — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 18, 2020

ATP Tour provides insights into Daniil Medvedev’s victory over Novak Djokovic

On Thursday, a day after Daniil Medvedev’s impressive win over Novak Djokovic, the ATP Tour shared their analysis of the Russian’s master strategy to defeat the Grand Slam legend. According to their study, and as evidenced from the match itself, Djokovic made many returns from much closer to the baseline than his Russian counterpart. The decision ended up proving costly for the Serbian as Daniil Medvedev made more returns in play.

Novak Djokovic, however, was way more aggressive through his return position on second serves. The data, as provided by the ATP Tour, indicates that he took them on an average of 0.4 metres inside the baseline. He made 59% of his returns from behind Daniil Medvedev’s second delivery and ended up winning 39% of his second-serve returns. Here is a look at complete analysis of the events that transpired in the match.

ATP Tour analysis Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev ATP Finals 2020 match

ATP Finals 2020: Djokovic vs Medvedev highlights

The match started out on a slightly sluggish note, with the first break in the game coming at 3-3. Novak Djokovic defended three break points before he missed a low forehand shot to give Medvedev the first advantage in the game. From there on, the prodigious Russian took over and dominated the proceedings.

The World No. 4 won the next six games going up 3-0 in the second set before allowing Djokovic his first points. Later on, Medvedev held on to his serves without any hiccups. If he wins the ongoing ATP Finals event, he will become the fourth player in history, after Djokovic, Michael Stich, Stefan Edberg to clinch the Finals title after a 0-3 debut.

ATP Finals 2020: Djokovic vs Medvedev highlights, watch video

ATP Finals 2020 Friday match-ups

Singles & doubles semi-final spots will be decided on Friday! 🍿#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/E6BX5jMK0D — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 18, 2020

