Novak Djokovic Nominates Gerard Butler, LeBron James In 'All In Challenge' For Charity

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has been active on social media by posting videos of his day-to-day activities. Apart from posting various videos, the Serbian has also been donating money in his fight against coronavirus. The Serbian not only made donations for people in his native Serbia but also came forward and donate money in the Rafael Nadal Foundation. The Serbian continues his charity work by offering to help American people who are hungry by taking up 'All in Challenge'.

Here's all you need to know about the 'All In Challenge'

Michael Rubin, co-owner of the 76ers and founder of Fanatics, has created the 'All In Challenge' which is a digital fundraising effort. The All In Challenge, set up by Fanatics, attracts donations by offering "once-in-a-lifetime experiences" from sports, music and entertainment personalities as potential prizes. Michael Rubin has roped in a number of NBA professionals to help out the poor and needy across the United States. Those who wish to donate without entering the 'All In Challenge' can make a direct payment on their official website.

Novak Djokovic to take up All in Challenge

In the 'All in Challenge', Novak Djokovic is giving tennis fans a once in a lifetime experience at the US Open. In the video, Novak Djokovic announced that as a part of the challenge, he is offering a trip for two to the next US Open for 3 nights. The auction winner will also get a chance to sit in Djokovic’s box for a match as well as enjoy a chat with the Serbian and his team after the match. The winner also gets the chance to play with the Serbian and also receive two signed racquets and sets of match gear for his guests.

I’m all in for the #allinchallenge to help support Americans facing hunger. Come be my guest at the next @usopen. Bid on the experience at https://t.co/ARmAx0Af2s 🙏🏻



Thanks @garyvee for inviting me in. I nominate @serenawilliams @KingJames and @GerardButler. pic.twitter.com/ZCxRLTQpES — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 18, 2020

Novak Djokovic also nominated Serena Williams, LeBron James and Gerard Butler to join the 'All In Challenge' hoping that they will be also join the initiative. He has urged them to come forward and donate at the allinchallenge.com

Novak Djokovic opposes to the idea of tennis stars getting vaccinated

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic said that he was against tennis stars getting vaccinated. He said this during a Facebook live session. While talking to other fellow Serbian athletes, Djokovic revealed that he was personally against vaccination in general and that the idea of it becoming compulsory would be a 'dilemma' for him since it was against his thought process.