Roger Federer Shares Tennis Fan's Volley Challenge Video With Quirky Caption: Watch

When a player of Roger Federer's calibre issues a challenge, it is very hard for die-hard tennis fans to ignore it. The Swiss ace has been quite active on social media recently and has been posting videos to kill his boredom at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Roger Federer posted two videos to show his fans as to what he is doing during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In one of the video, the 20-time Grand Slam champion issued a volley challenge to his fans and tennis players and asked them to post a video of the same.

Roger Federer Volley challenge

The 38-year-old has been finding new ways to keep himself engaged during coronavirus and he found out a fun way to do it. In the video, Roger Federer can be seen standing just inches from the wall and hitting forehand volleys against the wall. He kept on doing that right from the start till the end wearing a Panama hat. Fans were quick to respond to the video and posted their own version of the challenge

Fan amazes Roger Federer with his volley video

On Thursday, ATP shared a video of a tennis fan taking on the Roger Federer volley challenge. In this video, the fan can be seen hitting the ball against two walls with amazing speed. Roger Federer was left speechless looking at the video and he quickly tweeted a response for that video. Here's what Roger Federer wrote -

Is this even real 🤯 https://t.co/PV2HQESshe — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 16, 2020

Fans react to Roger Federer's response

His poor neighbours 🤕 — iRen (@rgraca) April 16, 2020

Neighbors must be so stoked — Johann Frank (@johannfrank) April 16, 2020

Yesss, i guess when Science meets Tennis 😉 — Mr Ranaswi (@rude_n_humble) April 16, 2020

challenge comes back transformed😅

😅 — Anand Awasthi (@JohnAwasthi) April 16, 2020

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams take up volley challenge amid coronavirus

Apart from fans, many tennis players have also taken up the Roger Federer Volley challenge. Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff took up the challenge and posted the video of the same on their official social media accounts. Serena Williams is the latest tennis star to take up the challenge. Serena Williams can be seen hitting the ball back and forth against a wall. In the video, she could be heard saying that she had been doing this drill for days without stopping and also making a claim that she had hit the ball back millions or trillions of times.

