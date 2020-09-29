Rafael Nadal To Show Off Special Gift From Nike Throughout French Open 2020 Title Defence

Rafael Nadal's bold sartorial choices have always made a statement on the court. In recent times, many tennis players have found their ways around the extremely strict dressing rules in the sport, to add personal/political statements to their clothing. At the recently concluded US Open, Women's singles champion Naomi Osaka made a humanitarian statement when she wore masks with the names of victims of police brutality in the United States. More commonly, players choose to have personal statements on their clothes at tennis tournaments.

Rafael Nadal's symbolic Nike French Open 2020 shoes

Rafael Nadal's Nike Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 for Roland Garros 2020 pic.twitter.com/aBdStx8cu7 — Tanika (@SitTanyusha) April 11, 2020

Reminiscent of his 2015 clay season ensemble, Rafael Nadal will be wearing a powder blue outfit with horizontal stripes and red wrist bands and headband. On his bid for his 13th French Open title, Rafa will also be sporting special shoes by Nike. As always, the shoes are expected to be the standout piece in his outfit, with Rafa's bull logo on one shoe, and the name Rafa on another. A special addition to Nadal's Nike shoes at the French Open 2020 will be a custom Nike swoosh with a bite mark, a tribute to Nadal's act of biting all the trophies he wins.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Roland Garros 2020 pic.twitter.com/WNLQFCVhFQ — Tanika (@SitTanyusha) May 18, 2020

Last year, Nadal's Nike shoes had the number 11 sewn on them to indicate the number of French Open titles he had won. On his historical 10th French Open title run, Nike produced shoes with the number 9 on the back to commemorate Rafa's landmark win. While his shoes usually tend to be bright and colourful, Nadal's Nike shoes this year are uncharacteristically plain and white. Perhaps a nod to a more classic style. If all goes well, fans might be treated to a No.13 shoe in 2021.

Nadal at the French Open 2020

Nadal cruised into the second round of the French Open 2020, where he will face United States' Mackenzie McDonald. Nadal defeated Belarus' Egor Gerasimov in straight sets on Monday. In the absence of Roger Federer, Nadal will be looking for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam win. Standing in his way, are the World No. 3 and 1, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic, who Nadal is likely to face in the semi-finals and final respecrively. Djokovic will be aiming for an 18th Grand Slam title, to catch up to Rafa's 19, while Thiem will be looking for a second straight win at the slams.

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter