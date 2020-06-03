Rafael Nadal Turns 34: World No.2 Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes On Social Media

Spanish star Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. With 19 Grand Slam wins, he is currently the second most successful men’s player (after Roger Federer) in terms of number of titles. On Wednesday, June 3, the Spaniard turned 34 and wishes came pouring in for the current World No.2 ranked player.

Rafael Nadal birthday: Rafael Nadal responds to fans birthday wishes

Rafael Nadal has a huge fan following and for his sublime excellence in the sport, he is one of the most popular athletes in the world. As the tennis fraternity got together to commemorate Rafael Nadal birthday occasion, the Spaniard took to Twitter and extended his gratitude towards his fans and followers for their birthday wishes in Spanish, which translated to 'Thank you all for your birthday wishes today.'

Rafael Nadal birthday: Rafael Nadal thanks fan, check tweet

Gracias por todas las felicitaciones hoy por mi cumpleaños 🎂 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 3, 2020

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to Forbes, Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid sporting personalities around the world and is ranked fourth among highest-paid tennis players. The magazine estimates his total earnings at US$37.3 million a year, which includes a salary of US$4.3 million and endorsements deals of around US$33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at US$114 million. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated to be US$180 million.

Rafael Nadal House

Rafael Nadal has two houses in Spain, one in Porto Cristo, Mallorca and the other in the Dominican Republic. The Rafael Nadal house in Porto Cristo, Mallorca cost him a fortune, with the Spaniard paying US$4.3 million for 7,000 square metres of land in 2013. The house is a quintessential Majorcan stone chalet by the coast in Porto Cristo and was owned by the heirs of the people who established the Caves of Drach.

While speaking with reporter Jon Wertheim, Nadal stated that his parents live close by and that the coastal property is just three minutes away from where his new yacht is moored.

