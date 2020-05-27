Rafael Nadal Predicts 'Next Gen' Will Win Grand Slams Only After The 'Big 3' Retire

The trio of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are famously known as the ‘Big 3’ of tennis. The three players have been dominating men’s singles since Wimbledon 2003. Moreover, at 33 years of age, both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are showing no signs of slowing down and they are currently ranked number 1 and 2 as per the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.

Rafael Nadal talks about tennis' 'Next Gen'

In an interview with Jose Luis Clerc on ESPN Tenis, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal talked about the next generation of players and their chances of winning a Grand Slam during the active presence of the ‘Big 3'. While new players have faced much criticism for their inability to topple the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the Spaniard actually praised the new talent on the professional circuit. Rafael Nadal stated that the new players are “already there” and are fighting it out with them to win important titles.

Nadal further claimed that the only reason the youngsters have not been able to win Grand Slams in the past few years is because the ‘Big Three’ are still playing. The 33-year also admitted that it is still fun to see the competitive nature between the young and the old players.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic: The ‘Big Three’ stats

Since Wimbledon 2003, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic alone have accounted for 56 of the 67 contested Grand Slams. While Rafael Nadal has won 19 titles, his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have won 20 and 17 titles respectively. Before the formation of the ‘Big Three’, the three legends were accompanied by British player Andy Murray in the ‘Big Four’ that lasted till 2017. However, due to Andy Murray’s continuous struggles with injuries and repetitive absence from several ATP tours, the term made way for the ‘Big Three’ in the tennis world.

Rafael Nadal net worth

According to Forbes, Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid sporting personalities around the world and is ranked fourth among highest-paid tennis players. The magazine estimates his total earnings at US$37.3 million a year, which includes a salary of US$4.3 million and endorsements deals of around US$33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at US$114 million. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Rafael Nadal net worth is estimated to be US$180 million.

Disclaimer: The above Rafael Nadal net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Rafael Nadal net worth figures.

