Rafael Nadal Very Humble, Can Win Grand Slams Every Year: Ex-US Open Champion Andy Roddick

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick believes World No.2 Rafael Nadal is one of the most accomplished athletes in the world and yet remains humble, according to many on the ATP Tour and ex-players. Nadal has established as one of the greatest players in tennis history winning 19 Grand Slam titles ahead of World No.1 Novak Djokovic's 17 and second only to arch-rival Roger Federer's 20. Despite all his achievements, Andy Roddick believes Rafael Nadal's humility is what makes him a popular figure across the globe.

Also Read: Coco Gauff Advises Roger Federer To 'Educate Himself' After His 'Black Lives Matter' Post

Rafael Nadal is one the nicest humans on the planet: Andy Roddick

Speaking in a podcast on Tennis Channel, the 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick reveals that Rafael Nadal's down-to-earth nature has not changed despite him winning major honours through his career. Roddick believes the King of Clay is so far away from arrogance that he might be unaware of his greatness. The former World No.1 believes that Rafael Nadal has child-like innocence, which makes him endearing to fans across the globe. Every year, Tennis Channel celebrates Rafael Nadal's birthday by giving him a present and when quizzed whether the 19-time Grand Slam Champion would be done with their repeated fists. Andy Roddick chuckled and said that the Spaniard is one of the nicest humans on the planet and would reply by just saying thank you.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Overtakes Roger Federer In Terms Of Charitable Donations In 2020

Andy Roddick believes Rafael Nadal can win Grand Slams every year, has learned to be motivated by Roger Federer

When quizzed about what makes Rafael Nadal sustain at this age, Andy Roddick reveals the Spaniard is following Roger Federer's example of putting health above everything else. Federer is known to prioritise his participation in tournaments based on his fitness, a method which has reaped dividends since 2016. The former World No.1 believes Rafael Nadal is following a similar regime, focusing on playing fewer tournaments in a year, which ensures he arrives in peak form and fitness at the Roland Garros.

Roddick believes Nadal is an all-surface great and feels that if the World No.2 can remain fit, then he can clinch atleast one Grand Slam title every year. With the US Open next on the Grand Slam calendar after the French Open was postponed and the Wimbledon was cancelled, stars are unlikely to have enough match practice when they take the court.

Roddick believes that is unlikely to hurt the 19-time Grand Slam winner's chances, as he is comfortable enough at the age of 34 to trust the process. The former US tennis star added that while Rafa might have to grind through the initial rounds, he will be at his very best, making him a competitor for any Slam he competes in.

Also Read: Roger Federer Beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi As The Highest-paid Athlete In 2020

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Stars In Lacoste Ad With Heartwarming Message For COVID-19 Warriors: Watch