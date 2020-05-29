Novak Djokovic Stars In Lacoste Ad With Heartwarming Message For COVID-19 Warriors: Watch

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has paid a fitting tribute to the workers battling on the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic thanked the workers in a touching video released by French retail company Lacoste. The Lacoste video also featured World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, 3-time French Open winner Gustavo Kuerten and World No. 59 Jeremy Chardy. The retail against launched an exclusive polo t-shirt with a red heart embroidered around its crocodile emblem.

Novak Djokovic net worth: Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev feature in Lacoste's tribute to COVID-19 warriors

In a video uploaded by Lacoste on their official social media accounts on Thursday, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev along with Gustavo Kuerten and Jeremy Chardy thanked the front-line workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic. The retail giants launched a limited edition polo shirt - the L12.12 Merci Polo, with a red heart embroidered around its crocodile emblem to show solidarity to the workers.

Lacoste has pledged to donate all the sales from the shirt to their partner associations, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The Lacoste video saw renowned athletes including Novak Djokovic pay a sumptuous tribute to all the frontline workers, who are putting their lives at stake on a daily basis. The Lacoste video aims at celebrating the bravery and determination of the volunteers for their selfless contribution.

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around $220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from multiple brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. The World No.1 is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to Essentially Sports, Djokovic receives around $20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals. His career earnings amount to a massive $132 million according to Forbes, much more tan rival Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic donation

Novak Djokovic pledged to donate €1 million (US$1.1 million) to help the Serbian government to buy respirators and other gears to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the World No.1 also donated to his Spanish rival Rafael Nadal’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus crisis in Spain. Among other Novak Djokovic donation, the World No.1 donated $500,000 with an additional $65 for every ace he served during the Australian Open to the Australian Bushfires relief through the ATP. From his personal kitty, Djokovic pledged $25,000 with an additional $200 for every ace he served during the Australian summer.

