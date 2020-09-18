Rafael Nadal Vs D Lajovic: Rome Masters 2020 Round Of 16 Where To Watch In India & Preview

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is all set to take on No. 25 Dušan Lajović in a round of 16 clash at Rome Masters 2020. The Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on September 18 at the Center Court in Rome. The match is predicted to be a fairly straightforward one, considering that Rafael Nadal is most at home on clay courts. Here is our Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic Rome Masters 2020 preview and Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic live streaming details.

Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic Rome Masters 2020 preview

Rafael Nadal is back in action after a five-and-a-half month hiatus. He last played at the Mexican Open where he had a sensational run. Nadal did not drop a single set the entire tournament and won the final 6-3, 6-2 against America's Taylor Fritz. He was the top seed and faced only one other seeded player - Dimitrov who was sedded seventh - through the series. Before that, he had reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, where he was defeated by the eventual runner-up, Dominic Thiem.

However, this was not a hard court tournament. To kick off the clay season, Nadal announced that he would play at Rome Masters 2020, followed by the Roland Garros. The King of Clay is back in Rome as the defending champion and on a quest to win his 10th Rome Masters ATP 1000 title. As a top-seeded player, he received a first-round bye. In round two, he made easy work of compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, beating him 6-1, 6-1. Despite being seeded second, Nadal will be a favourite to win this match.

Meanwhile, Dusan Lajovic is coming into the match unseeded, but in high spirits. In his last match, Lajovic defeated 13th seed Milos Raonic in his round two match at Rome Master 2020. His best performance this year was at the ATP Cup where he was a runner-up. Lajovic also reached the third round at the Australian Open before being defeated by Diego Schwartzman.

Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic head to head

The Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic head to head numbers are 2-0 in favour of Nadal. This includes a 2014 meeting at the French Open and a 2017 meeting at the US Open.

Rome Masters live: Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic live streaming details

Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic Rome Masters 2020 match can be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website. Rafael Nadal vs D Lajovic can also be watched live on Sony Six HD.

Image Credits: D Lajovic Twitter and AP