Rafael Nadal's Big Secret Revealed By Spain's Davis Cup Winning Captain

Spain clinched their 6th Davis Cup title on Sunday in Madrid. Rafael Nadal’s win over Denis Shapovalov helped Spain clinch the newly-revamped tournament. Spain captain Sergi Bruguera lauded his team’s efforts and the sacrifice they made to ensure Spain won the Davis Cup.

Rafael Nadal stretched to his limits at Davis Cup 2019

Bruguera praised the World No.1’s efforts and commitment to the team. Rafael Nadal played 8 matches (5 singles and 3 doubles) and won everything in a gruelling week of fixtures. Nadal is set to have risked injury to play in the Davis Cup. Captain Sergi Bruguera said that Nadal never went to bed before 3 AM at night. He said the Nadal went to sleep at 5 in the morning and was playing singles and doubles the next day, winning both.

Rafael Nadal, Sergi Bruguera laud Roberto Bautista Agut's efforts.

While Rafael Nadal won 8 games and guided Spain to the title, teammate Roberto Bautista Agut's contribution was equally crucial. Roberto won the first singles match on Sunday, three days after the death of his father. Sergi Bruguera appreciated Roberto’s mentality, spirit and concentration despite a difficult week. He said that he had no words to describe the amazing week and lauded the team’s spirit. Marcel Granollers was suffering from a stiff lower back while Pablo Carreno-Busta got injured in his singles tie. He said that he had many emotions after a tough week. He said that he could not be any happier and thanked the fans at the Caja Magica stadium for their support. He added that the crowd pushed the team to perform better and they did.

