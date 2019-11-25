Roger Federer: 'I Hope To Have More Epic Clashes Against Rafael Nadal'

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer recently talked about his rivalry with the Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The Swiss international has won six of the last seven matches he has played against Rafael Nadal. Talking to the press, Federer spoke about Nadal's playing style. He said that each player represents a different view to look at the sport. He added that Nadal and him play with opposite styles.

Also Read | Roger Federer Vs Alexander Zverev Match In Mexico Shatters Tennis Attendance Records

Rafael Nadal wins Davis Cup

Also Read | Nadal, Grieving Bautista Agut Lead Spain To Davis Cup Title

Federer stated that Rafael Nadal has a bit slower and defensive game style and he termed himself as a direct or fast player. Also, Roger Federer said that he is hoping to meet Rafael Nadal for more epic clashes in future.

Also Read | India To Face Croatia In Away Tie In World Cup Qualifiers If They Beat Pakistan

A new Davis Cup format brought out a new @RafaelNadal in Madrid. @SteveTignor on how Rafa served big, attacked the net, won in singles and doubles, and led Spain to its first Cup in eight years.#DavisCupFinals nadal https://t.co/Sn7w8Csezq — TENNIS (@Tennis) November 25, 2019

Also Read | Roger Federer Heartbroken After Announcing Cancellation Of Matches

Roger Federer on Djokovic

Roger Federer termed Novak Djokovic as one of the most prominent players ever. He added that it is awe-inspiring to see what Novak has achieved in the last ten years. He said that Novak has some fantastic qualities, just like Nadal. Federer stated that he is still confused about who is tougher to face - Novak or Nadal. He said that his rivalry with Nadal has laster for a longer time and that makes the matches against him more unique. He noted that Novak and Nadal are the guys who push him to the limit.

Also Read | US Eliminated From Davis Cup Finals Despite Win Over Italy

Federer learning from youngsters

Federer said that every generation brings something new and he knows that he can learn and improve. He signed off stating that he would hope to keep being there.

Also Read | Guillem Balague Spills Beans About Mauricio Pochettino's Sacking