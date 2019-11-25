The Debate
Roger Federer: 'I Hope To Have More Epic Clashes Against Rafael Nadal'

Tennis News

Roger Federer talked about his rivalry with the Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The Swiss international has won the six of the last seven matches against Rafael Nadal.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roger Federer

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer recently talked about his rivalry with the Spaniard Rafael Nadal. The Swiss international has won six of the last seven matches he has played against Rafael Nadal. Talking to the press, Federer spoke about Nadal's playing style. He said that each player represents a different view to look at the sport. He added that Nadal and him play with opposite styles.

Rafael Nadal wins Davis Cup

Federer stated that Rafael Nadal has a bit slower and defensive game style and he termed himself as a direct or fast player. Also, Roger Federer said that he is hoping to meet Rafael Nadal for more epic clashes in future.

Roger Federer on Djokovic

Roger Federer termed Novak Djokovic as one of the most prominent players ever. He added that it is awe-inspiring to see what Novak has achieved in the last ten years. He said that Novak has some fantastic qualities, just like Nadal. Federer stated that he is still confused about who is tougher to face - Novak or Nadal. He said that his rivalry with Nadal has laster for a longer time and that makes the matches against him more unique. He noted that Novak and Nadal are the guys who push him to the limit.

Federer learning from youngsters

Federer said that every generation brings something new and he knows that he can learn and improve. He signed off stating that he would hope to keep being there.

Published:
