Rafael Nadal's Manager Gives HUGE Update On Champion's Australian Open 2021 Participation

With his eyes on a second Australian Open title that would complete his double career-slam, Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will be playing at the Australian Open in 2021. This makes Nadal the most high-profile player - and the first of the 'Big Three' - to have confirmed his presence at the first Grand Slam of the season. Starting his 2021 season as the World No.2, Nadal will hope to hit the ground running in the new year and reclaim the top spot in the ATP Rankings.

Rafael Nadal confirms participation after Australian Open 2021 schedule announcement

French Open 2020 winner Rafael Nadal has confirmed through his manager Benito Perez-Barbadillo to Essentially Sports that he is travelling to Melbourne for the Australian Open. Now a 20-time Grand Slam champion, Rafa's only title at Melbourne Park came all the way back in 2009 when he defeated Roger Federer in a five-set thriller. With his decision to opt out of this year's hardcourt season, Rafa will hope to start off 2021 with one of the Masters 250 tournaments taking place in January.

The last eight years have seen Nadal reach four Australian Open finals, in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019. Seeing as he has won multiple titles in all other tournaments - 13 French Open, 2 Wimbledon, 4 US Open - a second Australian Open title will complete Rafa's double career slam - a feat none of his contemporaries have achieved yet. If he manages to pull it off, Nadal will be just the third player after Rod Laver and Roy Emerson to have achieved the rare feat. Djokovic and Federer are still looking for their second titles at Roland Garros to complete their double career Slams.

Roger Federer injury boosts Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam chances

The participation of many top players has come into doubt with the ATP's announcement of the Australian Open 2021 schedule. The foremost of these will be former No.1, Roger Federer who had said earlier this month, that his knees may not heal in time for the marquee hardcourt Slam. Federer, who missed out on the entire 2020 season due to two knee surgeries hinted that a late start to the Australian Open may help ease his comeback, though he could not confirm that he would be back in Melbourne for his 21st straight year.

Another player whose participation will be in doubt at the Australian Open 2021 will be the defending champion, Novak Djokovic. The 8-time Australian Open champion will, in all probability, not skip out on the Slam. However, with his aversion to being forced to quarantine in tiny hotel rooms sure to cash with Tennis Australia's strict quarantine requirements, it will be interesting to see how the World No.1 gets on with this tournament and its precursor events.

Image Credits: AP