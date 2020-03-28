Rafael Nadal Reveals Perfect Workout Schedule At Home To Remain Fit During Quarantine

With no tennis action until further announcement from the ATP, tennis players are spending some quality time with their families. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal also seems to be enjoying time with his wife and is keeping himself fit with some indoor exercise. Rafael Nadal shared a post on Instagram in which he is seen showing fans the exercises he does every day at home to stay fit for when the tennis season resumes.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Asks Spanish Athletes To Join Hands For $12M Donation To Fight COVID-19

Rafael Nadal's Instagram post on fitness

In the recent post on Instagram, Nadal is seen using rubber bands while self-isolating at his house in Porto Cristo. If the tennis season does get underway, Rafael Nadal will need one more Grand Slam to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Currently, the World No. 2 has 19 Grand Slam titles to his name. This year he was once again a favourite to win the title at Roland Garros for a record 13th time before the lockdown. The Spaniard will still remain the main favourite if and when the Roland Garros event goes ahead as per the new schedule.

Also Read: ATP Relives First-ever Roger Federer Vs Rafael Nadal Encounter In 2004; Watch Video

Nadal donation for the fight against coronavirus

Following his rival Roger Federer making a donation for coronavirus in Switzerland, the Nadal donation to fight coronavirus in Spain came with help of a Red Cross fundraising effort. Joining the likes of other athletes like Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, Rafael Nadal made the donation in order to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain. He took to social media and posted a video while talking about the same.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Rafael Nadal Locks Down Academy, Vows Parents About Taking Care Of Children

Coronavirus in Spain

As per the latest report, the death toll of coronavirus in Spain has soared over 4,800 on Friday after 769 people lost their lives in 24 hours. The number was a record one-day figure for fatalities in the country, the government said. Coronavirus in Spain has left the country behind only Italy when it comes to the magnitude of the spread of the pandemic.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Informed About French Open Delay Prior To Official Announcement: Report