Coronavirus: Rafael Nadal Locks Down Academy, Vows Parents About Taking Care Of Children

World No.2 Rafael Nadal eased the concerns of parents who have their children admitted at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain. The coronavirus pandemic has seen many countries close their international borders and Spain is one of the worst affected countries by the deadly virus. However, Nadal has assured the parents that the children at the academy will be safe and issued an open letter amidst the coronavirus panic.

Rafael Nadal Academy locked down: Rafael Nadal vows to take care of the children

In an open letter, Rafael Nadal assured the parents that the children stuck at the Rafael Nadal academy will be taken care of. With Spain being one of the highly affected areas of the coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions have been placed by the government which implies that the parents and their children at Rafael Nadal Academy have been stranded and will not be able to meet anytime soon. Rafael Nadal, in the letter, said that the safety of the students is of the utmost priority and the facility has been closed to outsiders to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The 12-time French Open champion added that some personnel and staff at the Rafael Nadal Academy had volunteered to stay back to look after the students and they will be sent home as soon as possible.

French Open postponed due to coronavirus: Two Grand Slam defences for Rafael Nadal in five weeks?

The French Tennis Federation earlier this week announced that the French Open has been postponed to September and will be played a week after the US Open. Traditionally, the second Grand Slam of the year, the Roland Garros will now be the final Grand Slam of the year. Nadal, who lifted both the US Open and French Open titles last year, will have to choose one of the two tournaments due to the scheduling disaster. Many players have slammed the FFT's decision to postpone the French Open without consulting the players, however, reports suggest that Rafael Nadal was informed of the development.

