Reilly Opelka Becomes Latest Australian Open Star To Unleash Abusive Rant On Umpire, Watch

The Australian Open 2020 has already witnessed a blowup on the first day of the Grand Slam on Monday with Canada's 13th seed Denis Shapavalov having a war of words with the chair umpire after been hit with a code violation. The trend continued on the 2nd day as when American tennis player Reilly Opelka had a foul-mouthed argument with the chair umpire during his match against 12th seed Fabio Fognini in his Round 1 match.

Australian Open 2020: Reilly Opelka's abuse language against chair umpire

Reilly Opelka shouted at the chair umpire and used abusive language after he was left incensed by Fabio Fognini's supposed time-wasting. The unseeded player was already been hit with a code violation for time-wasting but argued that Fognini didn’t get the same treatment. When Reilly Opelka felt Fognini got away with more time-wasting, he confronted umpire Carlos Bernardes. Fabio Fognini also earned a code violation and point penalty soon after when he angrily threw his racquet.

Australian Open 2020: Denis Shapovalov breakdown on Day 1

Fucsovics grabs the third set by the score of 6-1 and now leads by two sets to one against Denis Shapovalov.



Earlier in the set, Shapovalov got quite frustrated after receiving a code violation and started a vocal argument with Renaud Lichtenstein. #AusOpen



📽️(@Eurosport_DE) pic.twitter.com/bXv7poy0np — Alex | Tennis 🎾 (@Alex_Boroch) January 20, 2020

Canadian young tennis sensation Denis Shapovalov also had a meltdown on Monday during his match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. Shapovalov struggled right from the start at Margaret Court Arena and given a code violation after smashing his racket into the blue hardcourt when he was broken early in the third set. His behaviour saw him receive a warning from umpire Renaud Lichtenstein which further irked the 20-year-old, who yelled "It’s my racket, I can do whatever I want with it!”

Australian Open 2020: Fabio Fognini vs Reilly Opelka highlights

Fabio Fognini came from two sets down to beat American Reilly Opelka 3-6, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(10/5) to reach the second round of the Australian Open. The match which ended in 3 hours and 38 minutes which saw Fognini hitting 11 aces and winning 142 points.

