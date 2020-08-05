Roger Federer Admits Being 'strict' About Not Meeting Parents Since Last 3 Months

While Roger Federer recuperates from his injury, the tennis ace has shared how his lockdown life has been like. Earlier this year, Roger Federer had disclosed that he will miss the entirety of the 2020 season as he takes time off after his surgery. In an interview with Miami Life Magazine, Roger Federer talked about how it has been living at home for this long for the first time in his playing career. He also disclosed that he hasn’t seen his parents for three months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Joins Roger Federer In Withdrawing From US Open 2020, Novak Djokovic To Play

Coronavirus Switzerland: Roger Federer talks about how his lockdown life

The player shared that he has been living in Switzerland along with his family during the lockdown. Federer admitted that he hasn’t been this long at home in 25 years and explained how his family is safe because they’re living up in the mountains and not seeing anybody. The player also revealed that despite living with his family, he has not seen his parents in three months as he is very strict with rules. Roger Federer conceded that while he hasn’t seen his parents, he has spent his time at home playing around with his children.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Criticised By Tennis Players For 'hypocrisy' Over US Open 2020 Stance

Happy National Swiss day 🇨🇭⛰🐄🧀 pic.twitter.com/SPCnkmRDhl — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 1, 2020

While referring to the pandemic, the Swiss ace concluded that the strange time has given everyone a chance to take stock and reflect on everything that matters, such as family, friends, health and happiness. In the past, Roger Federer has talked about how his parents were the ones who introduced him to tennis and invested a lot in him during his early days. The player had also shared an interesting anecdote about his father Robert, who had once given Roger Federer a two-year ultimatum to succeed in tennis.

Also Read: Roger Federer Surprises Young Girls Who Went Viral For Playing Tennis Across Rooftops

Roger Federer house where he is quarantined with family revealed

Essentially Sports recently disclosed details about Roger Federer’s house in Zurich, where the player is quarantining with his family. The player’s stunning property in Zurich was built from scratch in 2014. Roger Federer’s luxurious three-story house is worth $8.1 million. Some of the luxuries the player’s house includes is a swimming pool, a spa, an underground car park as well as large balconies with a beautiful view of Lake Zurich.

Also Read: Roger Federer's Ex-coach Calls Swiss 'perfect', Claims Dominic Thiem Will End 'Big 3' Rule

How much is Roger Federer net worth?

Forbes magazine recently ranked Roger Federer as No.1 in the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list. The player’s net worth is regarded to be $450 million according to Essentially Sports. Roger Federer has seen his net worth rise over the years, which has helped him become the highest-paid athlete for the first time in his career. Roger Federer’s net worth is also boosted by his endorsement deals which fetched him $100 million last year. Over the last year, his earnings from salary and winnings were pegged at $6.3 million by Forbes.

Disclaimer: The above Roger Federer net worth and Roger Federer house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: instagram/rogerfederer