Roger Federer Jokes About Not Having 'another' Nadal On The ATP Tour

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in South Africa, the former poked some fun at his counterpart on Twitter. Responding to Rugby player Siya Kolisi's tweet, Federer said that another Nadal was the "last thing that anyone needed" on tour.

Fedal once again

Last thing anyone needs is another Nadal on tour! 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/mmcoivRDfr — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) February 6, 2020

Federer and Kosili were playing an animated version of tennis and the latter posted a video of the game with the caption that his game suggested that he was not much like Nadal.

Federer will be playing Nadal in a charity match for the Roger Federer Foundation in Cape Town. The event is to support children’s education in Africa.

The Swiss legend will be playing alongside Gates and against world number one Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah in a curtain-raiser match and will play Nadal in the singles match later.

Federer landed in Africa earlier this week for the sixth edition of the 'Match in Africa', which is being played for the first time in Africa.

Regarding the event, Nadal had said, "Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court. Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about. It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide – that will be fun."

Earlier, Federer had said, "This Match in Africa is a dream come true. I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal. We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life. I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once-in-a lifetime moment for my family and I."

Before reaching Cape Town, Federer visited Namibia to check his foundation's future "education initiatives in this incredible country". He visited schools, sat with the students in the classrooms and also met President Hage Geingob and the Cabinet members.

(Image credits: twitter.com/rafaelnadal)