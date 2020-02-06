Roger Federer Visits Namibia Ahead Exhibition Match For Africa Against Rafael Nadal

Tennis legend and World No 3 Roger Federer has landed in South Africa and he is all set to face Rafael Nadal for an exhibition game on Friday. The exhibition match will be the first time when Federer will be playing in his mother's hometown and it is been conducted under the name of the Roger Federer Foundation to raise funds for children's education in Africa. Event organisers are also looking to attempt to break the world record for most spectators to watch a single tennis match at the stadium, which seats 50 000 people.

Roger Federer visits Namibia

Many thanks to President Geingob and our Namibian partners for hosting me.

It was such an inspirational visit. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of a vibrant movement to enhance school readiness in the country.

Because children are tomorrow’s future. #CAFO #LLCL #WAD pic.twitter.com/GRHTn4QALv — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) February 5, 2020

According to reports in Namibian.com Roger Federer on his visit to Namibia has said that there is no compromising on education. Federer met several recipients of an educational programme supported by the Roger Federer Foundation. Federer also met Namibia president Hage Geingob at State House on Wednesday and said that education is something he thinks is very important.

He further said that he is happy to help a lot of kids together with the government and It is important for us to work together and not against each other. He also made an announcement about opening a lot of ECD (early childhood development) centres over the next six years. He is hopeful, that in future improvements can be seen because education is not something you can take away from children and all he wants to do is make a difference in these children's lives.

Federer vs Nadal Africa challenge

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play an exhibition match in Cape Town on 7 February 2020. The match will be played at the Cape Town Stadium, which can hold a crowd of more than 50,000, will host will witness celebrity and tennis icons pairing together to play a doubles match. The match will witness Roger Federer and Microsoft founder Bill Gates will take on Rafael Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Speaking about the match to the official ATP site, Federer had said that this match in Africa is a dream come true. He said that he feels great to play in his mother’s home country against his toughest rival and friend alike, Rafael Nadal. Federer also said that he and Nadal not only share the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life.