Roger Federer And Patrick Stewart’s Wives Have SAME Reason For Loving Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is considered as the GOAT in modern day football. Over the years, the magician from Argentina has managed to entertain his fans with some dazzling display of football skills and to top it all, he has scored some amazing goals. Speaking about fans, Roger Federer's wife Mirka and Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell are also big fans of the Barcelona star and are charmed by the talent of the 6-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Also Read: Roger Federer Furious At Environmentalists For 'misusing' His Popularity To Sell Agendas

Roger Federer speaks about wife Mirka's love for Messi

According to a report in tennisworldusa, Roger Federer said that his wife Mirka is not drawn to football itself, but she watches it just for Messi. The Swiss ace, who himself is a huge football fan, during an interview with Financial Times last year, had said that he loves Barcelona star Lionel Messi and the most important thing he likes about him is that when he gets the ball, he is able to turn the body towards the goal, which gives him the perfect sight and time to either pass, dribble or shoot. He had also said that all these three qualities can be found only in few players and Messi is one of them.

Also Read: Roger Federer Reveals Rafa Nadal Cried For Him After His Victory At 2009 French Open

Patrick Stewart wife Sunny Ozell meets Lionel Messi

Famous British actor Patrick Stewart's wife Sunny Ozell is another huge fan of Argentina superstar and like Mirka, she is more interested in watching Leo Messi play more than enjoying the game of football as a sport. The 79-year-old actor, in an interview for Cinescondite, said that seeing his wife’s admiration for Messi, he had promised her that he will do everything to introduce her to Messi. He did manage to fulfil his promise when he got a chance to meet the Barcelona striker during the 2017 FIFA Awards function.

Also Read: Federer And Nadal Meet To Raise Money For Children's Education In Africa

Lionel Messi plays a huge part in Barcelona win over Real Betis

Recently, Lionel Messi’s playmaking skills were on display in Barcelona’s clash against Real Betis. Messi assisted all three goals for the defending LaLiga Champions as Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet and Sergio Busquets scored to defeat Betis on Matchday 23. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has now bagged 15 assists this season along with 19 goals in 26 appearances. Barcelona is placed second on the LaLiga points table, three points behind Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Getafe in LaLiga.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Backed Dominic Thiem To Upset Novak Djokovic In Australian Open 2020 Final