Roger Federer Calls 2019 A 'great' Year After Defeating Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Roger Federer has proved again and again that age is just a number for him. The 38-year-old is one of the oldest competitors on tour, but he takes the court with the same desire and determination as his much younger rivals. Though Federer may not have finished 2019 as the year-ending World No.1, he did well to stay in the top 3. Roger Federer termed the year a 'great' one as he got the opportunity to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in 2019

In 2019, Roger Federer had an early loss at the Australian Open but then bounced back to win at Dubai and Miami. He also reached the finals at Indian Wells. Federer even embraced the clay-court swing to reach the semi-final at the French Open. Though Nadal, the eventual champion, beat him in the Roland Garros semi-final, Federer got his revenge at Wimbledon when he beat Nadal in the semi-finals itself to set up a clash with Novak Djokovic in the final. Djokovic got the better of Roger Federer as the Swiss star squandered two match points. However, Federer had the last laugh as he beat Djokovic in their ATP World Tour finals match in London.

Overall, Federer is delighted with his 2019 season. The former World No.1 lifted four ATP titles and reached the semi-finals of the ATP finals for the 16th time. The tennis ace is hoping that 2020 will be even better. Roger Federer is also aiming to stay injury-free and compete in the biggest tennis competitions across the world during the upcoming season.

