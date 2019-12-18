Roger Federer Wins Hearts By Meeting Dorothea, His 107-year-old Argentinian Super Fan

Tennis maestro Roger Federer is one of the very few athletes who has a fan base around the world and across all generations. From a small kid who has just picked up a racquet to grey-haired people, all of them call themselves as 'FedEx' supporters. It is primarily because of his behaviour on and off the court besides his natural talent for the game.

Roger Federer's ultimate gesture

During his recent five-country tour of South America, Federer saw another example of his ardent fan following as he met one of his oldest fans rooting for him and fulfilled her dream of meeting the legend. Dorothea, who is a 107-year-old lady from Argentina, has been following him since he first slammed the tennis ball on the professional tour. When Federer turned a professional tennis player in 1998, she was 86. Addressing Federer, Dorothea said that she didn't watch any other program whenever he played a match.

Dorothea went on to share her experience of meeting with Roger Federer. She said that the Swiss legend looked slightly different than he looked in photographs. She added that he looked younger contrary to what the general perception is now about him. Their meeting was one of the glimpses from ESPN’s documentary ‘Roger Federer: Everywhere is Home’ which was released on Tuesday.

Many fans like Dorothea still believe that Federer is getting younger with age even when it comes to playing the game at the highest level. The Swiss legend has defied all odds despite rumours about his retirement starting a decade ago when his 41-match winning streak in the US Open was broken by Juan Martin del Potro in the final. Federer is expected to retire next year but with one of the best players of all time, one can never say.

