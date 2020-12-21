Roger Federer Claims His Children Do NOT Take His Tennis Advice; Reveals Retirement Plans

Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, is undoubtedly one of the greatest men to have played the game. As a hero who has inspired an entire generation of players to take up the game, most players would bend over backwards for some personal training time with the legend. However, it seems like the one set of people who can easily avail this exalted coaching opportunity - his children - have no interest in doing so. While it might be a while before we see him presenting some young player, Federer has revealed what he might do that once he retires from tennis.

Federer's children reject his coaching attempts

Talking to popular Swiss weekly, Schweizer Illustrierte, Roger Federer revealed that while his children have started playing tennis, they have no interest in receiving any tips about the game from their Grand Slam wining father or pro Tennis player mother. Federer has four children - two sets of twins - with his wife Mirka: Myla and Charlene aged 11, and Lenny and Leo aged 6. Having spent almost the entire year at home - a rarity for a sportsperson - Federer said that he "played quite a lot" of tennis with his family in 2020.

Federer explained that since his children have started enjoying the game a little more, now that they are at an age where they can play longer rallies. While Federer is invited to come to play some of their matches, his kids have put strict rules in place. "At the beginning, it was said: 'You are not my coach! Dad doesn't have to interfere in the game". Federer explained, "So I said: 'Okay, no problem, do it the way you feel is right. At some point you might come to me or Mommy".

Federer injury update and Australian Open 2021 schedule

Having undergone two major knee surgeries this year, Roger Federer was forced to withdraw from the 2020 season after his semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. Speaking at an awards ceremony earlier this month, the Swiss maestro provided an update on his future in the game, saying "I was hoping to be back to 100% condition by October, but I am not yet at it. So it will be difficult to be ready for the Australian Open. It's a race against time and let's see if we can make it".

With the ATP announcing the Australian Open 2021 schedule, Federer's wish that the Slam has a delayed start has come true. The Australian Open will now start on February 8, 2021 - which is a three-week delay from its usual spot in early January. This should give Federer the time he needs to return to the event for his 21st consecutive year. If nothing works out, Federer has revealed that he would like to take up an instrument post-retirement and hone his musical skills.

Image Credits: AP