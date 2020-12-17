Roger Federer Was Discouraged By Parents In Childhood To Take Tennis Seriously: Bill Gates

Roger Federer's influence stretches far beyond the realms of tennis it seems, as the 20-time Grand Slam winner has now earned praise from American business magnate, Bill Gates. Writing in his blog "GatesNotes", Gates uses an example from Federer's early life while talking about the benefits of "delaying specialization and accumulating a breadth of different experiences" on the way to greatness. The Microsoft co-founder credits Federer's delay in focusing his energies on tennis for the success he has had in the field and likens it to the success he has found due to his willingness to look at areas beyond just coding.

Bill Gates on what makes Federer great

"In a world that increasingly incentivizes, even demands, hyperspecialization we need more Rogers: people who start broad and embrace diverse experiences and perspectives while they progress," writes sports journalist David Epstein in his book 'Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World'. In his review of the book, Bill Gates, who had partnered with Federer for a charity match earlier this year, writes about the tennis champion with as much adulation as any other fan.

Talking about what makes the Swiss maestro so great, Gates opines, "Here’s the surprising part about Roger Federer’s greatness: As a young kid, he didn’t focus on tennis and didn’t get fancy coaching or strength training. He played a wide range of different sports... and didn’t start playing competitive tennis until he was a teenager".

"Even then, his parents discouraged him from taking it too seriously" Gates adds. In conclusion, the Billionaire philanthropist writes that this wealth of experience is what has helped Federer reach the pinnacle of his chosen field just like it helped him.

Australian Open 2021 schedule and Federer injury concerns

Voted the greatest Swiss athlete of the last 70 years at the Swiss Sports Awards ceremony last Sunday, Roger Federer dropped some hints about his future in tennis. The 39-year-old missed out on almost the entire season after undergoing two operations on his knees. Talking about his comeback, Federer said, "I was hoping to be back to 100% condition by October, but I am not yet at it. So it will be difficult to be ready for the Australian Open. It's a race against time and let's see if we can make it".

He also added that it would help his cause greatly if the Australian Open were to be delayed a little. With the ATP announcing the Australian Open 2021 schedule today, Federer's prayers have been answered. The Grand Slam will now start on February 8, 2021 - which is a three-week delay from the usual. This should give Federer the time he needs to return to the event for his 21st consecutive year.

