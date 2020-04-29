Roger Federer Crowned 'Champion Of Champions' By ITF After Defeating Andy Murray

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer received good news after he was voted as the ITF Champion of Champions, a virtual tournament held online by the International Tennis Federation over the past week. With no tennis action taking place, players swapped their tennis racket with joysticks and are keeping themselves engaged in virtual tennis tournaments.

Roger Federer wins tennis tournament by voting

Roger Federer had participated in a tennis tournament which featured all the male and female tennis players, who have been named ITF World Champions in men's and women's singles since 1978. The winner of the tournament was decided by fans who voted for the winners in each round through their Twitter accounts. Roger Federer was crowned ITF's 'Champion of Champions' after beating former World No.1 Andy Murray in the final by a very close margin.

By the tightest of margins 😱



You've crowned @rogerfederer as the #ITFChampionOfChampions, beating Andy Murray by 51% to 49%! pic.twitter.com/jyLq0Kfxe9 — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) April 25, 2020

R1 - Bye

R2 - d. Hewett

R3 - d. Kvitova

QF - d. Navratilova

SF - d. Graf

F - d. Murray



The champion of all ITF World Champions 🏆#ITFChampionOfChampions pic.twitter.com/KwcwFYjP3i — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) April 25, 2020

Roger Federer received 51% votes while Andy Murray received 49% votes. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion had received a bye in the opening round before beating Lleyton Hewitt in the second round, Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in the third round, nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova in the quarter-final and 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf in the semi-final.

Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal enter esports arena

While Roger Federer has kept himself away from the ongoing Virtual Madrid Open, World No.2 Rafael Nadal and former World No.1 Andy Murray are competing in another eSports tournament. Both the players have made a winning start in the tournament. The Virtual Madrid Open tournament is currently being played by some of the top men's and women's tennis players with the winner being awarded $164,000 in prize money.

The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players, who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play. Another $55,000 will be donated towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic.