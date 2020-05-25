Roger Federer Differs From Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Over 'behind Closed Doors' Tennis

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in lockdowns across the globe, resulting in all sporting events coming to a halt. The tennis season has been massively affected with the pandemic as the French Open has already postponed by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to September instead of May 2020. In April, tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic discussed the possibility of resuming professional tennis behind closed doors.

Roger Federer opposes Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s idea

In a recent video call with Brazilian legend Gustavo Kuerten, Roger Federer said that he is not open to the idea of resuming professional tennis activities in empty stadiums. He said that he cannot imagine playing without crowds and he hoped that it never happens. Roger Federer also admitted that even though players practice without people around, competing at the highest level is totally different.

He believed that the ATP should wait for the ongoing crisis to subside. Federer stated that he will be open to playing even in a “third of the stadium’s” capacity if needed. However, he revealed that it would be “very difficult” for him to play major tournaments without any public at all.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s mulling closed doors tennis

While speaking with Spanish radio station Onda Cero in April, Rafael Nadal said that while public health is the top priority, he would be happy to play in closed-door tennis tournaments. Rafael Nadal added that he has had conversations with Novak Djokovic to see if they can help tennis get back on its feet as soon as possible.

In an Instagram Live chat with Fabio Fognini, Novak Djokovic said that he believes tennis will resume with a 'series of regional tournaments' once players are allowed to travel for tournaments. He added that tournaments could start very soon and believes countries like Spain and Italy will have to come up with different models to deal with the quarantine and the current pandemic.

Roger Federer net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Roger Federer net worth is estimated to be around US$450 million. As per Forbes, he has won US$124 million in prize money so far. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes US$86 million of his earnings through the endorsement of brands like Rolex, Barilla, Wilson Sporting Goods etc. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth US$300 million.

Roger Federer house

Roger Federer is currently spending time with his wife and parents in Switzerland. The Roger Federer house is situated on Lake Zurich and it is worth $8.1 million (£6.5 million), which was purchased by Federer's family in 2014. The Roger Federer house is a three-storey home with two separate apartments for guests.

Roger Federer's house has ceiling windows, large balconies with a spectacular view of Lake Zurich and features a glass dome over the living space. The home was built from scratch and it is equipped with all the comforts needed. The house also has a swimming pool, a multifunctional gym, a spa for relaxing moments and an underground car park with the Lake Zurich backdrop in the background.

