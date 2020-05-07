Roger Federer Confirms $1 Million Donation To Children In Africa For Nutritious Meals

Tennis legend Roger Federer's charity work during coronavirus continues with the former World No.1 making an announcement on Twitter that the Roger Federer Foundation will be donating $1 million to provide meals for young children and their families in Africa during the COVID-19 crisis. According to the message given by the Swiss ace, the Roger Federer Foundation has pledged to feed 64,000 vulnerable people affected during the coronavirus crisis.

Now more than ever we must come together to help families in need 🙏 https://t.co/c8fhhyRBIi — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 6, 2020

This won't be the first time that the 20-time Grand Slam champion has come up with a donation. Before this, there was a Roger Federer donation worth $1.02 billion towards people affected by the coronavirus in Switzerland. That Roger Federer donation announcement was made by the legend himself on his Instagram handle as well.

Roger Federer donation: All you need to know about the Roger Federer Foundation

The Roger Federer Foundation was founded in 2003 and supports educational projects located in South and Switzerland, mainly since Federer's mother is South African and father is Swiss. In the African continent, the Roger Federer Foundation focuses on improving the quality of early learning and basic education and in Switzerland, it promotes extra-curricular activities for children affected by poverty. All activities are being carried by non-governmental authorities in close collaboration with the local communities.

Roger Federer Foundation issue statement on providing meals to African people

According to ATP, Janine Haendel, CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation, has said that the school meals are often the only nutritious meals underprivileged children get and with schools now closed, children no longer have access to those. He also added that malnutrirtion is a major problem in countries with lockdowns where vulnerable families have no reserves. Amidst the coronavirus crisis, the foundation is working with the help of its local partner organisations in Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi to provide extra meals for the next two months.

Roger Federer net donation: Here's a look at Roger Federer house and net worth

After the Roger Federer donation, here is a look at the Roger Federer net worth and Roger Federer house information, where he is currently under self-isolation. Roger Federer is the highest-paid tennis player in the world and reportedly has a net worth of $93.4 million as per Forbes. The Swiss legend has earned all the money from the tournaments he has won, endorsements and appearance fees. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes $86 million from endorsing three global brands majorly in the banking, cars and watches industry.

Now that we know about the net worth of former World No 1, we take a look at Roger Federer's house in Switzerland. The Roger Federer house is situated on Lake Zurich and it is worth $8.1 million (£6.5 million), which was purchased by Federer's family in 2014. The Roger Federer house is a three-storey home with two separate apartments for guests.

The house has ceiling windows, large balconies with a spectacular view of Lake Zurich and features a glass dome over the living space. Apart from all this, the house also has a swimming pool, a multifunctional gym, a spa for relaxing moments and an underground car park with the Lake Zurich backdrop in the background.

