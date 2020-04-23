Roger Federer Suggests Merging ATP And WTA; Receives Support From All Quarters

As Tennis wades through a lengthy shutdown owing to Coronavirus pandemic, Roger Federer has called for a merger of the men's and women's professional tour, stating that the difference in rankings, logos and various other aspects between the two are confusing. Federer garnered a lot of praise from fans and other players for his suggestion.

Federer's administrative suggestions

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

“Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? It probably should have happened a long time ago. But maybe now is really the time.”

I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours…. — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Responding to a fan's reply, Federer said that different ranking systems, logos, websites, and tournament categories were confusing and that the merger should have happened a long time ago.

Federer ended by saying that instead of returning with two weakened sporting bodies, one strong body can emerge from Coronavirus.

He received support from Tennis players across the world.

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organisation 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

You are not the only one 😊 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 22, 2020

Hands up if you agree with @rogerfederer 🤚 https://t.co/UUpptLIiqt — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) April 22, 2020

Relief for lower ranked players

Federer’s statements came a day after the ATP and WTA announced they were joining with the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation to form a relief fund that will offer money to lower-ranked players in need of financial help because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

