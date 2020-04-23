Roger Federer Makes Fans Nostalgic After Sporting Blonde Hair In 1999 Interview: Watch

The coronavirus pandemic has massively affected the tennis season with the French Open postponed to September while the Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War 2. Tennis stars have been forced to stay indoors and have time and again interacted with the fans on social media, while ATP have also shared some of their archives, keeping their fans entertained. ATP on Thursday shared a throwback video of Roger Federer giving an interview on the sidelines of the Rotterdam Open.

Also Read: Roger Federer donation: Novak Djokovic Blasted By Top Serbian Scientist For 'misguiding' People Against Vaccines

Roger Federer net worth: ATP shares a 1999 throwback video of Roger Federer with blonde hair

On Thursday, the ATP Tour on their official social media accounts, posted a Roger Federer interview from 1999. Federer can be seen sporting blonde hair and talks about his early days in the sport. The Swiss tennis star, when quizzed about his favourite tennis stars, named Pete Sampras and Stefan Edberg, while named Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova are his favourite female tennis players.

Roger Federer revealed that he doesn't read books and named Will Smith as one of his favourite actors. Federer, who was 18 back then, spoke about his love for tennis and revealed that he does not care about the money associated with winning a tournament.

Also Read: Roger Federer net worth: ATP, WTA Chiefs Support Roger Federer’s Suggestion For Unified Governance In Tennis

Anyone recognise this guy? 🤔



Taking it back to 1999 when a young & blonde @rogerfederer spoke about life on the #ATPTour 🙌



🎥: TGM Tennis (YouTube) | #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/fp8s2HVbed — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 23, 2020

Roger Federer net worth: How much is the Swiss legend worth?

Roger Federer is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and his tournament winnings contribute a huge amount to the Roger Federer net worth figure. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Roger Federer net worth figure stands at an astonishing $450 million and the Swiss tennis ace boasts a salary of $70 million. The 38-year old rakes in $86 million in off-court earnings from brands like Credit Suisse, Mercedes-Benz and Rolex, according to Forbes.com. Roger Federer also signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo in 2018.

Also Read: Roger Federer net worth: Swiss legend Suggests Merging ATP And WTA; Receives Support From All Quarters

Roger Federer donation

Roger Federer is well known for his philanthropic efforts and the Roger Federer Foundation has raised more than $40 million, providing education to 1 million children in Africa. The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently made a donation to fight the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in the suspension of the current tennis season. Roger Federer and wife Mirka made a massive donation of 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to help vulnerable families in Switzerland amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Predicts Tennis Can Only Begin Again With Creative 'regional Tournaments'