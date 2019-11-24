Roger Federer Vs Alexander Zverev Match In Mexico Shatters Tennis Attendance Records

The Roger Federer Vs. Alexander Zverev match in Mexico city has smashed the tennis attendance record with a crowd of 42,217 people that watched the exhibition match on Saturday. Both the tennis giants brought in an amazing crowd of 42,217 at the Plaza de Toros Mexico which is the world's largest bullring.

Smashing the previous record

The previous record was set by Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in 2010 which had attracted 35,681 fans in Brussels.

This almost decade-old record was broken as 20-time grand slam champion Federer defeated Zverev 3-6 6-4 6-2 in what netizens are calling 'The Greatest Match'.

Afterwards, Federer tweeted "I will never forget this magical evening in Mexico City with @AlexZverev 42,517 people came, We broke this record together! Viva Mexico."

Even before Saturday's match, Federer had announced his intention to set a new world record for attendance when he meets Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match in South Africa in February.

That duel will be staged at the Cape Town Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000. It will also have the draw of a preceding doubles match in which Federer will partner Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Nadal will play alongside South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev were also scheduled to play an exhibition match in Colombia but the match was cancelled due to the concerns surrounding the violent riots. Movistar Arena, which was expected to have over 40,000 people in attendance for the match, had announced the game would be moved forward two hours due to security concerns from the recent riots in the city. President Ivan Durque has proved an unpopular figure since taking office just over a year ago, with a recent proposal to cut pensions a few weeks ago being the tip of the iceberg for many Colombians.