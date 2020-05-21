Roger Federer Donates Whopping ₹38 Crore In Total Solely For Charity In First Half Of 2020

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer is a champion and off the tennis court. The 38-year-old, through the Roger Federer Foundation, has made massive donations for the underprivileged across the globe. The former World No.1 has donated lavishly to various fundraising initiatives since January 2020, including the Australian bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic. According to multiple media reports, the Roger Federer donation to different charities this year amounts to a reported $5 million (approximately ₹38 crores).

Roger Federer net worth: Roger Federer donation in 2020

The bushfires raged havoc in Australia in early January, with many stars across a variety of sports making contributions to help the victims of the tragedy. In a Rally for Relief event organised by Tennis Australia to raise funds for the disaster, Rafael Nadal and Federer both announced donations for victims of the Australian bushfires. The Roger Federer donation amounted to $250,000. The Swiss ace and Rafael Nadal then featured in the 'Match in Africa', helping raise more than $3.5 million for the Roger Federer Foundation in order to provide education to children in Africa.

The Match in Africa was followed by another Roger Federer donation as this time the 20-time Grand Slam Champion donated 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.2 million) for coronavirus relief efforts in Switzerland. The former World No.1 also made a whopping $1 million donation to provide meals for young children and their families in Africa during the COVID-19 crisis. The Roger Federer donation will help feed 64,000 vulnerable people in Africa through the Roger Federer Foundation.

The tennis legend also donated signed memorabilia to the Stars Against Hunger auction, organised by doubles specialist Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for coronavirus relief in Pakistan. According to USA Today, Roger Federer has donated more than $5 million for various charities, including coronavirus affected people, since January this year.

Covid-19 is a global health and economic crisis. As a humanitarian response, the Roger Federer Foundation has granted one million USD to provide nutritious meals for 64,000 vulnerable young children and their families through our partners in Africa while schools are closed. pic.twitter.com/gkKvoWzVBB — Roger Federer Fdn (@rogerfedererfdn) May 6, 2020

Roger Federer donation: Roger Federer net worth

Roger Federer is the highest-paid tennis player in the world and reportedly has a net worth of $93.4 million. The Swiss legend has earned most of his all money from his tennis titles, endorsements and appearance fees. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes $86 million earning through endorsing three global brands majorly in the banking, cars and watches industry. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth $300 million.

