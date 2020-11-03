Roger Federer Has MS Dhoni-style Answer To Latest Question On Retirement At 39

Roger Federer has fired a warning shot at his rivals by suggesting that he is yet to hang up his boots and will come back stronger next year. The Swiss ace has been out of action for almost for a year with twin surgeries and there has been considerable speculation regarding his future. However, the 39-year-old, much like former Indian captain MS Dhoni, believes he still has the legs to compete at the top and will continue to do so next year.

Roger Federer injury: Swiss legend eyes comeback, squashes retirement rumours

More Federer Grand Slams could be on their way in 2021 with the Swiss ace setting his eyes on a return to action in January. The 39-year-old, speaking during a live chat for On, said that he has a little more tennis left in him and has already started training after his knee surgery.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said that he expects to be on the court by January and has started training weekly to get back in shape. Federer said that he is definitely not retiring now, and aims to continue playing alongside the legends of the game.

One of the greatest points in his career 🤩



No introduction needed for @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/mF2jYoF4Yv — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 29, 2020

Federer's record for the most Grand Slam titles was equalled by Rafael Nadal, who clinched his 14th French Open title last month. While the Spaniard would look to go clear of his the Swiss ace, it is worth noting that Federer's last injury return saw him lift the 2017 Australian Open followed by the Wimbledon and another title Down Under in 2018.

The 39-year-old might not be at the races from the start, but will be mentally rejuvenated having spent a lot of time at home in Switzerland with his wife and kids. The Australian Open is likely to be Federer's first Grand Slam back in action and he will look to do better than his semi-final defeat against Novak Djokovic earlier this year.

Dhoni retirement: Chennai captain confirms he'll return for Dream11 IPL next season

Ahead of Chennai's last game of the Dream11 IPL 2020 against Punjab, commentator Danny Morrison quizzed MS Dhoni on whether it'd be his final game in yellow. The 39-year-old simply replied that it was 'definitely not' his final game with the franchise, and will be around for IPL 2021 next year.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August, bringing down curtains on his illustrious career. However, the former India captain, who will be inching closer to 40 when the next IPL rolls into town, will continue his career with Chennai, who have won three IPL titles under his leadership.

(Image Courtesy: atptour.com)