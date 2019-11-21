Guillem Balague Spills Beans About Mauricio Pochettino's Sacking

Spanish football insider Guillem Balague said that Mauricio Pochettino did not lose the dressing room before was sacked by the club after a string of disappointing results. He squashed the rumours of player discontent being the reason for Mauricio's sacking instead he said that the former manager let go of certain situations as he could not penalise the players as he did not any players to replace the punished.

'The truth behind Pochettino's sacking'

Balague added that in order to recreate the magic that they created between the period of 2015-2018, it was imperative for the club to sign new players and let go of a few as the same faces are capable of creating discontent in the team. He further added that Tottenham reaching the Champions League final was the maximum Pochettino could get out of his team that was already on the decline. He said that everyone had heard forward Harry Kane asking every player to give it their all because the things that they learned had been abandoned.

The team was not able to recreate the magic that was marred by a string of disappointing performances that left them 4 places above the relegation zone.

Read: Premier League: Eden Hazard Has Backed Chelsea Against Manchester City

Balague said that a few of the players were attracted by the prospect of playing for other clubs and were distracted while a few of the other players had reached their full potential and were on a decline but still playing for Tottenham. Balague added that Spurs did not sack him because there was discontent among the players or he lost the dressing room. It was a decision taken by the board where there was nothing left to say between Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy.

It will be an uphill task for newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho to help Tottenham get back into the top four as they are currently 14th in the league table with a huge margin of 11 points behind 4th placed Manchester City after 12 matches. Mourinho's first match in charge will be against West Ham on November 23 in a league match to be played at London Stadium.

Read: Premier League: Granit Xhaka Can Move To Italian-giants On Loan From Arsenal

Harry Kane thanks Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham striker Harry Kane sent a message to gaffer Mauricio Pochettino after he was sacked as the Tottenham manager and Jose Mourinho was bought in as his replacement till the end of the 2023 season. As Chairman, Daniel Levy, did not wait for long before announcing Mourinho's appointment, Kane posted a tweet thanking the gaffer for all that he had done for the club and the players.

Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 20, 2019

Read: Lionel Messi Shows Why He Is Still The Best Dribbler In The World Of Football: Watch

Read: Premier League Matchday 13 Preview: Man City Take On Chelsea In Blockbuster Weekend Clash

(With inputs from agencies)