Roger Federer Posts Picture Counting Down To ATP Qatar Open 2021, Fans React

20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer teased fans on Twitter when he mentioned his return to tennis at the ATP Qatar Open 2021. After being sidelined due to a knee injury for the past 13 months, the 39-year-old will finally make his return on March 8. Twitter exploded after Federer's update as fans were excited to see The Swiss Maestro back in action.

Roger Federer Twitter

The Swiss legend posted a photo on Twitter from practice as he prepares to make his return to the court at the upcoming ATP Qatar Open 2021 after an extended absence. Federer tweeted, "The countdown to Doha begins." Federer will finally make his return after not being in competitive action for over a year since his last match against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2020 semi-finals.

Roger Federer knee injury

Many Federer fans hoped that Federer would make his return to the Australian Open but it was not to be as Federer decided to give his knee extra time to recover after undergoing two surgeries. Federer’s agent Tony Godsick had given an update on Federer's recovery prior to the Australian Open in December. Godsick said, "He has made strong progress in the last couple of months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consultation with his team, he decided that the best decision for him in the long run is to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open."

Fans React to Federer's Return

It did not take much time for Twitter to explode after Federer's tweet. Federer's tweet had more than 2,000 retweets and 20,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted. One fan retweeted, "Can’t wait to see you on court." The official account for the US Open tweeted: "Can’t wait to see you back on court, Roger!" Judging by the replies, it seems evident that fans cannot wait to see King Roger rule the courts again.

Can’t wait to see you on court 🐐 — A (@auuuuuuuz) February 26, 2021

ATP Qatar Open news

Although Federer had revealed to a Swiss sports channel that coming back to a smaller profile tournament would help him get back to the game, looking at the list of players, it is going to be far from easy for the Swiss maestro. Defending champion and world number eight Andrey Rublev will look to defend his title while US Open Champion Dominic Thiem will look for his first title at the Qatar Open. Other names of top players revealed for this tournament include Denis Shapovalov, Gael Monfils, Roberto Bautista Agut, David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta.

