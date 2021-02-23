Sania Mirza Snubs Favourite Roger Federer, Predicts Novak Djokovic Will Be Tennis GOAT

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final of the recently-concluded Australian Open 2021. With the win, the Serbian bagged the 18th Grand Slam of his glittering career as he inched closer to the all-time tallies of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. After the conclusion of the Australian Open 2021 season, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza expressed her admiration for Djokovic and made a bold prediction about the No. 1 ranked player.

Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2021: Djokovic celebrates after winning moment — watch video

Sania Mirza lauds Novak Djokovic, predicts him to surpass Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

While speaking with Sony Six, Sania Mirza said that Novak Djokovic is currently on track to become “the greatest ever” of all time. She added that even though people often talk about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s success on the court, Djokovic often comes out and reminds that he is younger than the two and already has 18 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Sania Mirza claimed that Novak Djokovic has been the most “consistently best player in the world” for a while. She said that while people can argue about who is the greatest on a certain surface, the Serbian star has remained at the top of the ATP rankings for quite a long time. Mirza also said that Djokovic is “obviously going for records” and predicted that he will have the most number of Grand Slams by the time he retires.

Updated tally of Novak Djokovic Grand Slams

The Novak Djokovic Grand Slams tally makes for a staggering read. Having won 18 Grand Slams, he has lifted the Australian Open title alone on nine separate occasions. Moreover, he has one French Open, five Wimbledon titles and three French Open wins to his name.

Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2021: Serbian lifts title

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams and Roger Federer ranking

The Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Grand Slams tally amounts to 20 titles each, thus putting them both ahead of Djokovic’s 18 titles. However, Federer is nearing his retirement age at 39, while Nadal is a year older than his Serbian counterpart. As per the ATP ranking, Nadal is currently placed at No. 2 while Roger Federer is placed at No. 5.

Image source: Sania Mirza and ATP Tour Twitter