Novak Djokovic's Warning For Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal After Australian Open Win: WATCH

Not afraid of telling it like it is, World No.1 Novak Djokovic admitted that he will stay on in the game for as long as it takes for him to catch up to and perhaps even beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Despite almost everyone predicting a tough game between fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic at the Australian Open 2021 final, the Serb outdid his challenger 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in a dominant show on Sunday. Medvedev caused no trouble to the now 18-Grand Slam and 9-time Australian Open champion, making a slew of unforced errors as he went down in straight sets.

Also Read | Djokovic Grand Slams: Novak Djokovic Wins Record 9th Australian Open Crown, Takes Grand Slam Tally To 18

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: No.1 fires warning to Rafa, Roger

Talking to the press after his commanding win over Medvedev, Djokovic clarified that at this point in his career he was no longer playing just to survive, but rather, for all the records and glory that he could amass. With the Novak Djokovic Grand Slams tally now sitting just two short of Federer and Rafa's 20 each, the world No.1 has fired a defiant warning to his long-time rivals. Answering a question about the impact that 'Fedal' had had on his career, Djokovic graciously accepted that the two men had inspired him before adding that "As long as they go, I'll go".

Also Read | Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal And Nick Kyrgios Mimicked Hilariously By Comedian: WATCH

With his 18th Slam win, Djokovic has put himself right back into the GOAT debate, where even the staunchest opponent would have to agree that he holds a certain advantage over the other two. Djokovic's statement that the GOAT race may, in the end, be decided simply by which of the three plays the longest, is a reference to one of the advantages everyone agrees he will have - age. At 33, Djokovic is 6 years younger than Federer and a year younger than Nadal. He is also seemingly fitter than his rivals.

With 12,030 points in the ATP rankings - 2,180 more than current No.2 Rafael Nadal - Djokovic is also sure to break Roger Federer's long-time record of most weeks as the No.1 ranked player. He will cross Federer's record 310 weeks on March 8, 2021. Talking about the way forward, Djokovic also added that he was aiming not just for the Men's Slam record of 20 but even Serena Williams' Slam record of 23 singles titles for the future.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady to Capture 2nd Australian Open Title, Wins 4th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. This includes the Serb's career earnings - a whopping $147,751,252 according to the official ATP website and his earnings from his multiple endorsement deals. As the No.1 tennis player in the world, Djokovic has extremely lucrative sponsorship deals with Peugeot, Lacoste, Asics, Head and the Ultimate Software Group among others. His prize money from the Australian Open alone will be a massive $2.75 million.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Motivates Medvedev To Win A Major Grand Slam, Says 'just A Matter Of Time'

Image Credits: AP