Carlos Alcaraz Unveils His Comeback Game After The French Open Semifinal Setback

Carlos Alcaraz is currently ranked the world's No. 2 men's singles player by the ATP.

The Spaniard became the youngest man to top the ATP rankings at the age of 19.

The 20-year-old has one Grand Slam title under his belt which he won at the US Open in 2022.

Alcaraz unveils his comeback match

Carlos Alcaraz is determined to leave behind the unfortunate conclusion to his clay court season. Alcaraz on Tuesday took to social media, sharing a picture of himself in action on grass and expressing his enthusiasm for his return. He is slated to take part in the Queen's Club Championships in London. This will mark his debut appearance at the ATP 500 event, also known as the Cinch Championships for sponsorship reasons. The tournament will commence on June 19.

Joining Alcaraz as the top seed at the tournament will be second seed Holger Rune and third seed Taylor Fritz. The competition will also feature fourth seed Frances Tiafoe, fifth seed Cameron Norrie, two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini, Sebastian Korda, and Andy Murray. Alcaraz is eager to make a strong comeback on the grass courts and make his mark at this prestigious event. This will also help him in his preparation for the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon.

Alcaraz congratulates Novak Djokovic on French Open win

Meanwhile, after defeating Alcaraz in the men's singles semifinal of the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic went on to beat Casper Ruud to win his 23rd Grand Slam title. With this, Djokovic surpassed Spain's Rafael Nadal to become the player with the most Grand Slam victories in the Open Era. Alcaraz congratulated Djokovic on the historic win and also for registering a record. Alcaraz took to social media to post a message for the Serbian legend.

