Roger Federer Spends Time With Children By Making Them Play Tennis With Other Swiss Kids

Roger Federer has not stepped foot on a tennis court since losing the Australian Open 2020 semi-final match to current World No.1 Novak Djokovic. Following the loss, the 38-year-old had knee surgery in February. However, in June, the Swiss ace officially declared that he will miss the remainder of 2020 season after suffering a setback during rehabilitation.

Also Read: Roger Federer Gives Sneak Peek Into Luxurious ₹125 Crore, 6100 Sq Ft. Penthouse In Dubai

With the tennis season also coming to halt since March due to COVID-19, players have been busy spending time at home with their families. The lockdown also gave Roger Federer the chance to be more closer to his family after spending time on the tour for over two decades. Recently, few images surfaced online where Roger Federer is seen accompanying the kids and wife Mirka to the Advanced Tennis Camp in Switzerland.

Also Read: Roger Federer Admits Wife Mirka And He Could've Divorced Without Her THIS Selfless Call

About Roger Federer family

Roger Federer married former Mirka Federer in 2009 after she retired from WTA circuit in 2002 due to injuries. The same year. Mirka gave birth to twin girls and later in 2015, the couple had another pair of identical twin boys.

Also Read: Roger Federer Admits Being 'strict' About Not Meeting Parents Since Last 3 Months

Roger Federer takes kids to tennis camp

On Friday, the Advance Tennis Camp Facebook handle posted few images in which Roger Federer's kids can be seen actively training with other children and Federer's wife Mirka also spending time with them. Recently, while speaking to Miami Health Magazine, Roger Federer said that he and his wife have been chasing around after the kids and this strange time has given them a chance to reflect and take stock of what really matters, which is family, friends, health, and happiness.

Roger and family at Advanced Tennis Camp in Switz. 😇😇😍😍



(Pics via their official FB page) pic.twitter.com/8q3G91FkJQ — happy birthday roger ❤ (@DorkererStan) August 6, 2020

Federer net worth details

Coming to the Federer net worth information as per the recent list by Forbes, Roger Federer is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Roger Federer net worth is estimated to be around US$450 million. Forbes findings also indicate that he has won US$124 million in prize money so far.

Also Read: No Set Guidelines For Calling Off US Open If COVID Outbreak

The Roger Federer net worth figure includes US$86 million of his earnings through the endorsement of brands like Rolex, Barilla, Wilson Sporting Goods etc. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth US$300 million.

Federer house list ft. Switzerland and Dubai

The Federer net worth also includes houses in Lake Zurich in Switzerland and at the Le Reve Tower in Dubai. According to The Sun, the Federer house is located in the prime Dubai Marina area, is valued to be more than US$16 million. The Le Reve Tower is considered to be one of Dubai’s most exclusive towers and it overlooks the Marina beach.

The Federer house in Dubai 6,100 square-foot penthouse features five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The apartment also includes an 870 square-foot terrace. the house also boasts of several lounge areas, a spacious kitchen and a dining room. The entire house has a smart home system that is used for controlling the lighting and temperature of the rooms.

Disclaimer: The above Roger Federer net worth, Roger Federer donations, Roger Federer salary and Roger Federer house figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Roger Federer net worth, Roger Federer donations, Roger Federer salary and Roger Federer house figures.

(COVER IMAGE: ADVANCE TENNIS CAMP / FACEBOOK)