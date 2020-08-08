Roger Federer Admits Wife Mirka And He Could've Divorced Without Her THIS Selfless Call

Tennis legend Roger Federer celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The Swiss Maestro is one of the greatest players to have ever played the game of tennis and his record 20 Grand Slams wins speak for itself. Federer has been thoroughly consistent over the years and the eight-time Wimbledon champion believes a lot of his success is owed to wife Mirka. Roger Federer made a startling revelation recently, stating that their relationship might have ended if not for her incredible sacrifices.

Also Read: Serena Williams Donates 4.25 Million Masks To Underprivileged Kids In Schools Across USA

Roger Federer birthday: Swiss legend admits his marriage could've ended

Speaking to the Times in July, Roger Federer had revealed that had his wife not given up her playing career, their marriage could have ended. Federer's wife Mirka was a top-100 player before retiring in 2002. The duo had met at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney when they were playing tennis together for Switzerland. The 39-year-old said that it was amazing how easily she walked away from tennis and retired, never really trying to come back as she focused solely on his career and the family. Federer said that Mirka had said that she'd rather see her husband have a better career than have a career where they don't see each other often and end up being unhappy.

Also Read: Boris Becker's Estranged Wife Demands Tennis Legend's New Girlfriend To 'back Off'?

Roger Federer birthday: Tennis legend admits he would have retired if his wife asked him to

Roger Federer is entering the final few years of his legendary career and is yet to call it quits, all thanks to his wife Mirka. In a chat with SPORF, the 39-year-old admitted he might have retired long ago had Mirka asked him to. The Swiss maestro admitted that the couple have to find balance with their four kids and it is not the same anymore as it was 8-10 years ago. Roger Federer and Mirka married in 2009 and have since had two sets of twins - Myla and Charlene, 10, and Leo and Lenny, 6.

Also Read: Roger Federer Admits Being 'strict' About Not Meeting Parents Since Last 3 Months

Roger Federer birthday: Federer net worth

As per the recent list by Forbes, Roger Federer is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Roger Federer net worth is estimated to be around US$450 million. Forbes findings also indicate that he has won US$124 million in prize money for the Federer Grand Slam wins.

The Roger Federer net worth figure includes US$86 million of his earnings through the endorsement of brands like Rolex, Barilla, Wilson Sporting Goods etc. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth US$300 million.

Also Read: Boris Becker's Estranged Wife Demands Tennis Legend's New Girlfriend To 'back Off'?

(Image Courtesy: Roger Federer Instagram)