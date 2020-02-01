Union Budget
Challenge Accepted!: Roger Federer-Bill Gates 'Gateserer' To Face Rafael Nadal-Trevor Noah

Tennis News

The match will be the sixth edition of the 'Match in Africa' event and will be played in Cape Town. Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah will play against 'Gateserer'

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Federer

Roger Feder got his fans excited on Friday after he announced that he will be teaming up with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in an exhibition match in Cape Town on February 7, 2020. The event is to support children’s education in Africa.

READ: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach His First-ever Australian Open Final

Celebrity line-up

The Swiss legend will be playing alongside Gates and against world number one Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah in a curtain-raiser match and will play Nadal in the singles match later.

The event takes place at the back of Australian Open exits in the semifinal round for both players. 

READ: Mladenovic And Babos Crowned Women's Doubles Champions At Australian Open

Earlier, Federer had said, "his Match in Africa is a dream come true. I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal. We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life. I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once-in-a lifetime moment for my family and I."

READ: Dominic Thiem And Alexander Zverev's Photo With Luis Suarez Breaks The Internet

This is the sixth edition of the event but will be played in Africa for the first time. 

(Image credits: AP)

READ: 'I Can Still Win Slams' - Federer Has No Plans To Retire

 

 

