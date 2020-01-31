Dominic Thiem And Alexander Zverev's Photo With Luis Suarez Breaks The Internet

Tennis stars Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev were treated by LaLiga heavyweights FC Barcelona last year before the duo clashed against each other at the Barcelona Open during the clay swing of 2019. Thiem and Zverev were snapped alongside Barcelona striker Luis Suarez as well. And now, the tennis duo are set to face off in the semi-final of the Australian Open on Friday.

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev pose with Luis Suarez

It is around the same time that Luis Suarez had undergone surgery for his right knee after the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool last season. The striker has again undergone a knee surgery recently due to the recurring issue and is expected to miss out on action for atleast four months.

Alexander Zverev: Barcelona are one of the best clubs in the world

🚨 REMINDER 🚨@AlexZverev will donate ALL his prize money for bushfire relief if he wins the #AusOpen



Can he do it?! 👀pic.twitter.com/11xGwnBynd — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 31, 2020

Alexander Zverev also spoke about his visit to Camp Nou. He asserted that it was imperative that every German has to be a football fan. He also acceded that meeting some of Barcelona's players was very exciting. Zverev further acknowledged FC Barcelona as one of the best clubs in the world and it was amazing to see how the club functions.

Dominic Thiem is a die-hard Chelsea fan

Dominic Thiem also expressed his love for football. Though Thiem is known to be a die-hard Chelsea fan, he rejoiced on meeting some of the best players in the world. He further exclaimed that it was good to see their practice session. Thiem and Zverev had also attended the LaLiga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem: The duo will play in the semi-final of Australian Open

Dominic Thiem defeated World No.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final. He emerged victorious 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 against the Spaniard. Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, defeated Stan Wawrinka to secure his spot in the semi-final. The duo will face off in the second semi-final of the Australian Open on Friday.

Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem: Winner will play against Novak Djokovic in the final

Thiem and Zverev would be looking to play their first Grand Slam final. The winner of the semi-final clash between Thiem and Zverev would play against Novak Djokovic in the final. Djokovic had knocked out Roger Federer on Thursday in the semi-final with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-3 win.

