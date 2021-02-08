Roger Federer Uses Emojis For Sending Tom Brady Creative Message After Super Bowl Win

One of the unchallenged GOATs of tennis, Roger Federer is no stranger to overcoming tremendous odds and making historic comebacks on the court. The 39-year-old has been counted out several times in his career, especially with the rise of the current crop of young players, but has proven his naysayers wrong each time. With retirement rumours doing the rounds as he nears his landmark 40th birthday, Federer's latest Instagram post may be a sign of the great things we can still expect from him.

Also Read | Underway At Australian Open: Osaka Easily Wins Opening Match

Roger Federer on the Tom Brady Super Bowl win

Tennis superstar Roger Federer had a cryptic congratulatory message for NFL veteran Tom Brady after the latter's historic win at the Super Bowl on Sunday (Monday IST). The 20-time Grand Slam champion shared two side by side pictures, one with Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and another one with the man himself, captioning the pictures, "✌️plus 🖐 equals 7. What an inspiring achievement. @tombrady Age is just a number 🏆🐐#tb12". The caption is a play on Gisele's ✌️ pose in the first photo, which when added with five, equals seven - the number of Super Bowl championships Tom Brady has now won in his career.

Also Read | Tom Brady house: Tom Brady's $26m Real Estate Portfolio Includes Homes In New York, Montana And Florida

Federer also included a little emoji of a GOAT in his caption, giving Tom Brady GOAT status, along with a line praising him for his age-defying achievement. Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a magnificent 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, crushing opposing QB Patrick Mahomes on the way to his 7th championship and the MVP title. The Tom Brady Super Bowl win means that the veteran quarterback now has seven titles - six with New England and one with Tampa Bay - which the most for any player in NFL history. At 43, Brady's success is being hailed as a huge step forward for older athletes.

Also Read | Serena Williams Gets Excited About Super Bowl And Tom Brady

Roger Federer injury update

Roger Federer's high praise for Brady - and his massive victory over Mahomes - may be a sign that the 39-year-old is not ready to call it quits just yet. Although Federer has dropped no hints about retirement, it has been a while since the GOAT last won a Slam. Having sat out all of the 2020 season to recuperate from a pair of knee surgeries, Federer is aiming for a comeback in Qatar this March. This will be his first game since his semi-final loss to Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open in January 2020.

Expected to return to the circuit at the Australian Open 2021, Federer shocked his fans by pulling out of the Slam, marking the first time in his career that he will not be in the Men's singles draw for the event. He will now be aiming for his elusive 21st Slam at his stronghold at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

Also Read | Super Bowl 2021 Result: NBA, NFL Stars Celebrate Tom Brady And The Bucs For Historic Win

Image Credits: Roger Federer Instagram