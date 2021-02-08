Super Bowl 2021 Result: NBA, NFL Stars Celebrate Tom Brady And The Bucs For Historic Win

The Super Bowl 2021 result saw Tom Brady win an unprecedented 7th title as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Bucs were in fine form and stifled the defending champions to seal a memorable 31-9 win at home. The win was Bucs' first Super Bowl win since 2002, marking Tom Brady's debut season in Tampa as an immediate success.

Tom Brady rings: NBA, NFL stars congratulate Super Bowl 2021 winners

It was difficult for viewers to pick a side ahead of the Super Bowl 2021, with the big game promising an epic quarterback clash between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Brady, arguably as the greatest NFL player in history, showed his class as he outshined his 25-year-old counterpart to help Bucs end their Super Bowl drought. The 43-year-old was named the MVP, his fifth in the big game, as he sealed his seventh Super Bowl win. As soon as the Buccaneers win was all but confirmed, plaudits flew in for the Super Bowl 2021 winners, with several of the NBA and NFL players tweeting their appreciation.

NBA superstar LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate Brady, calling him the 'GOAT' after Bucs won the Super Bowl. Among other Super Bowl 2021 reactions, Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade and Josh Hart all congratulated the Bucs and Tom Brady after their brilliant win at home on Sunday. CJ McCollum suggested that the 43-year-old veteran could win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, and then retire to see the Lombardi trophy renamed after him. Damian Lillard and Tristian Thompson also showered plaudits on Brady after the Super Bowl 2021 result.

💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2021

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

I wonder if 🐐 Tom is going to win back to back . Get 8 chips. Retire and have the NFL call it the Tom Brady instead of Vince Lombardi — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady man... — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2021

NFL stars Julian Edelman and Russell Wilson were amongst the first to congratulate the Bucs on their fantastic achievement. New England Patriots also sent their best wishes to the Bucs, and their former stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, suggesting the latter to handle the trophy carefully. Mark Ingram Jr, James White and the MCCourtney twins also shared their best wishes to Brady and the Bucs. Stefon Diggs, Jalen Ramsey, Cam Jordan and Gerald McCoy lauded the Bucs outfit, pouring into the plaudits Brady and co. received from all across the globe.

The love I have for these men is incredible and I can’t think of a more deserving group!! Congratulations to the entire @Buccaneers organization!! Enjoy it now and go get y’all another one!! YEAAAAAAAAAA BOYS!! pic.twitter.com/gE9CvocsYj — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) February 8, 2021

Wow, congrats Tampa. Salute. — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 8, 2021

Tampa Bay bout to live it up!! I imagine that feeling is one of the greatest ever.



1 day 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 8, 2021

12 really the TBE — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 8, 2021

Tampa got it done! It was a tough season and they are the last team standing. Respect. #SuperBowl #SBLV pic.twitter.com/ucrfdyxWKM — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) February 8, 2021

💍 💍 💍 💍

💍 💍 💍

Cant stop. Wont stop.

The best ever in all sports. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021

And Gronk, be careful with that trophy... — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

(Image Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Twitter)