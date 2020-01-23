Roger Federer Wife Mirka Federer Gives Couple Goals; Captures Interview On Phone

Roger Federer is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He continues to dazzle audiences worldwide with his exceptional tennis skills. Apart from being a great tennis player, he is also a family man. Federer skipped the ATP Cup to spend time with his family ahead of Australian Open.

Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer is the reason behind his success

Mirka Federer has been with Roger Federer since the Sydney Olympics and both have even paired up in a mixed doubles tie at the Hopman Cup in 2002. The success level that Roger Federer has reached today has been due to Mirka’s support.

Roger Federer family

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer dated for almost nine years before tying the knot at Wenkenhof Villa near Federer’s hometown in Basel in 2009. The couple are parents to four kids. The set of twin girls - Myra Rose and Charlene Riva - were born in 2009. The set of twin boys - Lennart and Leo - were born in 2014.

Australian Open: Mirka Federer takes picture of Roger Federer interview

Mirka still loves (almost) every moment.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/GeeMf5MRHu — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 22, 2020

On Wednesday night, Mirka was seen snapping photos of her husband on her phone during his post-match interview.

Australian Open: Roger Federer sets up match against John Millman

Roger Federer hardly broke a sweat during Round 2 of the Australian Open. He steamrolled his opponent Filip Krajinovic in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday and entered the third round of the tournament. Federer defeated the World No. 41 Serbian 6-1, 6-4, 6-1. The Swiss ace will next take on local favourite John Millman. He famously ousted the 20-time major champion in the Round of 16 at the 2018 US Open.