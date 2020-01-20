Roger Federer Wrestles With His Fitness Coach Before A Practice Session, Watch Video

Roger Federer, who is currently occupying the World No. 3 position, had some fun with his team and fitness coach Pierre Paganini as they were gearing up for the Australian Open 2020. Roger Federer will be playing his first match of Australian Open 2020 against United States’ Steve Johnson. The Swiss maestro hasn’t played a competitive match since November.

Also Read | Roger Federer Has 'low Expectations' At Australian Open

Stop it, @rogerfederer 🤣



This is the six-time #AusOpen champion playing a bit of hide & seek with his team 😅



🎥: @Eurosport_UK pic.twitter.com/jZs1A8oubt — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 19, 2020

Also Read | Roger Federer Says 'a Lot Possible' For Returning Kim Clijsters

Roger Federer was seen playing hide and seek with his teammates in the video uploaded by ATP Tour on their Twitter. In this video, he is seen mocking and wrestling with his fitness trainer. Roger Federer, who is a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has a lot of fun on and off the court with his teammates on tour. Federer’s squad makes sure that they relieve all the pressure by joking around. They have had instances like this before.

Also Read | Australian Open 2020 Draw: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios Likely To Clash In Round 3

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Calls For Australian Open 2020 To Be Postponed In Wake Of Bushfire Crisis

At the start of the video, Federer is seen playing hide and seek as he walks down the aisle with his team. After that, he tried choking his fitness coach Paganini and wrestled with him in a funny manner. He seemed relaxed ahead of Australian Open 2020.

Also Read | Roger Federer Has The Most Expensive Tennis Racket Strings; Here's How Much He Pays

Roger Federer on Australian Open 2020

Talking to the press after the practice session, Roger Federer stated that his practice had been going well. He said that he had plenty of time to prepare. He said that it is a super long road to victory and he has got to take it one match at a time.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Cracks Roger Federer Joke After Receiving Sportsmanship Award At ATP Cup