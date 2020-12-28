Roger Federer Wins Hearts Again After Special Gesture For 100-year-old Fan

It would be safe to say that 2020 has not been the best year for most people in the world. A raging pandemic and widespread quarantine measures have made this holiday season especially difficult, as people have had to ditch holiday plans and stay at home. Amidst this bleakness, Roger Federer is being applauded for bringing some light into the life of a very special fan of his - centenarian Maria-Louisa De Belder. Celebrating her 100th birthday on Christmas Day, Belgium's Maria-Louisa De Belder rang in her special day with a signed card from her tennis idol.

"A card with “ Merry Christmas and happy 100th birthday Signed by Roger Federer himself. Maria- Louisa De Belder received this.

Not coincidentally, because the woman, also a big fan of the tennis legend, also turned 100 on that day."



Source : https://t.co/Ax2u7fEJEG pic.twitter.com/myDADUhb84 — Dinora❣RF is the 🐐 (@norinchi_df) December 27, 2020

Also Read | Tennis 2020 Review: Nadal's 13th French Open Win, Federer Injury Headline Curtailed Year

Roger Federer's sweet gesture for centenarian fan

Roger Federer has won the ATP Fans' Favourite Award 18 years in a row - all but three times since the award's inception in the year 2000 - and this incident is just one of the reasons why he is so well-liked by fans around the world. After hearing about a 100-year-old Belgian fan, Maria-Louisa De Belder, who had been forced to abandon her plans for her milestone celebration and spend the day at her retirement home instead, Federer stepped in to make her day just a little bit better.

A longtime fan of the Swiss maestro, Maria-Louisa De Belder said that she had been trying to get in touch with Federer for a while through social media. After this effort failed, Flemish newspaper Nieuwsblad intervened. Here's what Maria-Louisa had to say about Federer's kind gift:

“This really made my day a good one. Because it's a lonely affair. I can't believe he wrote that card just for me. You know, I also met my husband at the tennis club at the time. That sport has already brought me a lot of beautiful moments.”

Also Read | Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Honoured: Full List Of ATP Awards 2020 Winners

Federer Injury and Australian Open update

After the Australian Open 2021 dates were confirmed, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer had hinted that he might return to the Slam. However, the six-time Australian Open champion has now said that he will be missing out on the Slam - for the first time in his career. Federer's last ATP Tour-level match was also at the Australian Open, where he played Novak Djokovic at the semis in 2020.

The World No. 5 underwent a procedure on his right knee in February, vowing to make a comeback in the Grass season that never happened. Another procedure in June ruled Federer out of the Tour for the remainder of 2020. He will now be targeting later tournaments in February for his comeback.

Also Read | Roger Federer, Andy Murray Provide Big Update On Australian Open 2021 Participation

Federer ATP Ranking and Federer Grand Slams

Despite his extremely brief stint in the tour this year, Federer will start his next year as the World No.5. This is courtesy of the ATP's ranking protection rules in light of the pandemic. Federer's last Grand Slam win, his 20th, was at the 2018 Australian Open when he defeated Marin Cilic.

Also Read | Australian Open 2021 dates: First Grand Slam of 2021 To Start On February 8

Image Credits: Nieuwsblad/Norinchi_df Twitter