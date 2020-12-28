Roger Federer, Andy Murray Provide Big Update On Australian Open 2021 Participation

The Australian Open 2021 has taken a huge hit with fan-favourite Roger Federer announcing early today that he will sit out the first Grand Slam of the year. Despite releasing promotional material for the tournament as recently as December 23 indicating Federer's presence at the event, it now seems that the beloved Swiss champion will in fact not be plying the first slam of the year. As Federer ends a massive 21-year long run at the Australian Open, five-time finalist Andy Murray will be hoping to beat the odds and win his first title at Melbourne Park after his wildcard entry was confirmed.

All the best with your recovery @rogerfederer. Look forward to seeing you back at the #AusOpen in 2022. pic.twitter.com/M6L05zF50K — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 28, 2020

Also Read | Novak Djokovic 2020 Review: COVID-19 Fiasco, US Open Disqualification Caps Off Year

Roger Federer injury update

With the Australian Open 2021 dates being confirmed a few weeks ago, six-time titleholder Roger Federer had hinted that the delay in the tournament might aid his comeback to the circuit. The tournament, that has been pushed back from its usual January schedule will now begin on February 8, 2021. Federer's last professional match was his 2020 Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic. The World No. 5 pulled out of the tour soon after that loss, announcing that he had undergone a procedure on his right knee. Another procedure in June ruled Federer out of the Tour for the remainder of 2020. Federer's agent confirmed that he will try to play at tournaments later in February 2021.

"In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a Grand Slam and he's very disappointed he won't be coming to Melbourne in 2021," AO tournament chief Craig Tiley said. "We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022."

Also Read | Tennis 2020 Review: Nadal's 13th French Open Win, Federer Injury Headline Curtailed Year

Andy Murray plans comeback after wildcard entry

While this will be a blow to the event, there will still be a full roster of top players present at Melbourne Park. This includes defending champion Novak Djokovic - who is vying for a record-extending 9th title at the event and Serena Williams - who is looking to achieve legendary status by equalling Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slams. As Roger Federer closes a chapter on a historic partnership with the Australian Open, another former great will hope to make this the start of his return to the highest levels of the sport.

Also Read | Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Honoured: Full List Of ATP Awards 2020 Winners

Andy Murray, who has been a rare sight at the higher levels of competition, will be hoping to pull off a miracle comeback, having received a wildcard entry in the Australian Open. Murray's best performance in recent years came at the European Open in 2019. This was his first title in two years since a hip injury in 2017 led to a hiatus of almost three years. Murray hinted at the possibility of retirement at the Australian Open 2019 but has played regularly in 2020.

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Sued For Whopping $550,000 From Former Manager Over Breach Of Contract

Image Credits: Australian Open Twittter