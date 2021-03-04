Sania Mirza Joins Unluclass To Deliver Special Talk Ahead Of International Women's Day

Sania Mirza made a fairytale return to the tennis court as she and her Slovenian doubles partner Andreja Klepac advanced to the semi-final of the ongoing Qatar Open after a comfortable 6-2, 6-0 straight sets win over fourth-seeded Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski.

This is the first tournament for the Indian tennis star post the return of the sport after being brought to halt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before being granted a wildcard for the Qatar Open, the 34-year-old contracted COVID-19 and in a heartfelt note, Mirza revealed how difficult it was to stay away from her two-year old kid and family during this time.

Women's Day 2021: Unluclass with Sania Mirza

Delhi based fan engagement startup Unlu on Thursday announced their collaboration with Sania Mirza for a new Unluclass that will celebrate the spirit of womanhood ahead of Women's Day 2021. As per the release, Sania Mirza will personally demonstrate different techniques she applies to her games. While some techniques are basic to tennis players, Sania also reveals some of her secret techniques.

"Struggles pave your way, for the astonishing moves that you take in your life."

Worked with @unluclass to share all my life learnings in this one course! Releasing this Friday, my unluclass will help you kickstart your tennis journey#SaniaMirza #Tennis #UnluClass #OnlineCourse pic.twitter.com/fxVjcQoQ1p — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 2, 2021

Speaking about the association, the former World No. 1 in doubles said that “winning and losing is a part of not just sports but is also a part of life and that is something that probably sports can teach you in the most practical way. Don’t think of yourself as a tennis player, think of yourself as limitless. You have the power, you have the win, you have the mindfulness of determination, and you just need one more thing. That is to learn from one of the finest in the world”.

Vipul Agrawal and Himanshu Periwal, co-founders of Unlu said, “We salute the many hats that women wear throughout their life. In the upcoming months, through unluclass we aim to celebrate the achievements of women celebrities who have proved their mettle on the global platform by overcoming their own set of challenges. Through these associations, we are committed to channelising their heart-warming stories directly from them for their eager fans. During her professional journey, Sania has also seen quite a number of failures but her indomitable spirit is truly inspiring and she is also going to share how to overcome failures at unluclass”.

Sania Mirza net worth and personal life

Sania Mirza is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and the couple is blessed with a son by the name of Izhaan Mirza Malik. Speaking about Sania Mirza net worth according to caknowledge.com Sania Mirza's net worth is around ₹175 crores at present. Of this, her lifetime earnings from her time as a singles/doubles player stand at $6,951,960 (approximately ₹51 crores) according to the WTA.

Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and has endorsement deals with Steak Scooty, Sprite, and Adidas. She is also the UN's Goodwill Ambassador and is the first South Asian woman to be conferred the honour. Speaking about Sania Mirza house, the six-time Grand Slam champion splits her time between Dubai, where she lives with her husband, Shoaib Malik and their son, and her hometown of Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: The above Sania Mirza net worth and Sania Mirza house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sania Mirza net worth and Sania Mirza house figures.

