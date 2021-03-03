Novak Djokovic Vs Roger Federer Head To Head: List Of Duo's Achievements At The Age Of 34

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are three of the greatest tennis stars to have stepped on the court. After Djokovic's Australian Open victory, the Serbian ace has won 18 Grand Slams while both Federer and Nadal are tied on 20. We will look at the head-to-head achievements of Djokovic vs Federer at the age of 34.

Djokovic vs Federer

At the age of 33, current world number one Novak Djokovic has won a total of 82 career titles. Djokovic's career titles include 18 Grand Slams, five ATP finals and 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic has won a total of nine Australian Opens, one French Open, five Wimbledon and three US Open titles.

On the other hand, at the same age, Federer had won a total of 17 Grand Slams, six ATP finals and 21 ATP Masters 1000 titles. Remarkably, Federer won his eighteenth Grand Slam after a period of five years as he won his seventeenth at the 2012 Wimbledon event. In 2017, he beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final before he went on to win Wimbledon the same year and retain the Australian Open in 2018.

If one were to judge based solely on current statistics, it seems Novak Djokovic has established himself as the GOAT of tennis as he has already won more big titles than Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. The big titles include Grand Slams, ATP finals and the ATP Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic has won 59 while Nadal has won 55 and Federer, 54.

Roger Federer return

After being sidelined due to a knee injury for the past 13 months, Roger Federer will finally make his much-awaited return to the court at the ATP Qatar Open on March 8. Due to being out of action, the 39-year old has fallen to world number 5 in the ATP rankings. Federer will hope that his fitness can permit him to challenge Djokovic and Nadal at the top again.

Novak Djokovic record

Djokovic's win at the Australian Open has helped the Serbian to match Federer's record of 310 weeks as the world number one in the ATP rankings. Djokovic achieved this feat over five stints with his longest stint at world number one being 122 weeks. However, Federer's longest stint at world number one is a country mile ahead of the rest at a staggering 237 weeks. Fans will hope that they can see two of the GOATS compete against each other again in one of the upcoming tournaments.

