Sania Mirza Shares Experience After Recovering From COVID-19, States 'I Am Healthy Now'

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Tuesday took to her social media handle to share her experience after contracting COVID-19. In a heartfelt note, Sania revealed how difficult it was to stay away from her 2-year old kid and family during this time.

She began the note by saying, "Just a bit of info as to what's been going on since the year began. I had contracted COVID-19 - I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience."

"I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2-year old and family. I can't even imagine what people and their families are going through when people are sick in hospital all alone and by themselves. It was scary as you aren't very sure what to expect and hear so many different things and stories. You get a new symptom every day and the uncertainity of it is extremely hard to deal with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well. I just want to say after having been through it, I was fortunate to be more or less okay through out it all, but to be away from my family was one of the scariest things - to not know when I'll seen them again," she further wrote.

"This virus is no joke, I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it. We must do everything we can to protect our friends and family. Wear your masks, wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones, we are in this fight together," Sania concluded.

A quick update .. 🙏🏽 #Allhamdulillah I am fine now .. pic.twitter.com/7s2pJM6ChX — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 19, 2021

Sania Mirza's return

After having won several accolades in her glorious playing career, Sania Mirza recently confirmed that she intends to return to the court early next year. Sania Mirza's return is a much-awaited one and is bound to enthral her fans. The former World No. 1 did make a comeback after her two-year-long maternity leave. However, it was cut short because of the coronavirus. Currently ranked No. 239 in doubles by the Women's Tennis Association, Mirza has received a wildcard entry into the WTA's first event of the new year, the newly-minted Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open.

